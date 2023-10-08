Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Science

Jirgin NASA OSIRIS-REx Ya Sauke Samfurin Asteroid Ya Fara Aiki Na Gaba

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 8, 2023
Jirgin NASA OSIRIS-REx Ya Sauke Samfurin Asteroid Ya Fara Aiki Na Gaba

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has successfully delivered its precious cargo of rock and dust samples from asteroid Bennu to Earth’s desert in Utah. As it bid farewell to the samples, the spacecraft captured an image of the return capsule as it headed off to another asteroid. NASA has released a black and white sequence of the capsule’s descent through Earth’s atmosphere, taken by TAGCAMS’s NavCam 1 just after its release from the spacecraft.

The sequence of images, processed by NASA, highlights the details of the capsule and its release debris cloud while minimizing the view of Earth and the scattered sunlight. In a photo taken just before its release, the sample return capsule can be seen still attached to the spacecraft’s instrument deck. However, in a subsequent image, the capsule appears completely charred from its journey through Earth’s atmosphere, indicating a successful parachute-assisted landing.

The OSIRIS-REx mission started in 2016 and reached asteroid Bennu in 2018. After spending two years observing the space rock and collecting a sample from its surface in October 2020, the spacecraft bid farewell to Bennu and began its journey back to Earth. The recent disassembly of the sample canister has revealed an unexpected abundance of debris from Bennu, suggesting that OSIRIS-REx collected more than initially anticipated.

While the samples are being analyzed by scientists, the spacecraft itself is already embarking on its next mission. It is now set to explore asteroid Apophis, leading to the renaming of the mission as OSIRIS-APEX (OSIRIS-Apophis Explorer). This continued exploration of asteroids will provide valuable insights into the origins and composition of these celestial bodies, furthering our understanding of the solar system.

Sources:
- NASA / Goddard / Jami'ar Arizona / Lockheed Martin
– NASA/Keegan Barber

By Gabriel Botha

shafi Post

Science

Fahimtar Muhimmancin Kukis a Sirrin Kan layi

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Ƙarƙashin Ƙarƙashin Ƙwararrun Muhalli a Wurare masu Haɗari

Oct 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Ana iya jinkirta ƙaddamar da Jirgin sama na Psyche na NASA saboda munanan yanayi

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ka rasa

Science

Fahimtar Muhimmancin Kukis a Sirrin Kan layi

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Ƙarƙashin Ƙarƙashin Ƙwararrun Muhalli a Wurare masu Haɗari

Oct 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Ana iya jinkirta ƙaddamar da Jirgin sama na Psyche na NASA saboda munanan yanayi

Oct 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

NASA ta Gano Asteroid Kusa da Duniya 2023 TF4

Oct 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments