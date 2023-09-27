Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Science

ISRO ta Indiya Ta riga ta Kafa Ofishin Jakadancin zuwa Venus

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 27, 2023
ISRO ta Indiya Ta riga ta Kafa Ofishin Jakadancin zuwa Venus

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath announced that the mission to Venus is already configured, with payloads developed for the future mission. Speaking at the Indian National Science Academy in Delhi, Somanath emphasized the importance of exploring Venus to answer questions in space science.

Venus, the brightest planet in the solar system, is Earth’s closest planetary neighbor. It is often referred to as Earth’s twin due to its similar size and density. However, Venus has a thick atmosphere with an atmospheric pressure 100 times greater than Earth’s and is filled with acids. The surface of Venus is largely unknown, and understanding its characteristics is vital.

Somanath highlighted that Earth itself could potentially transform into a planet like Venus in the distant future. Exploring Venus provides valuable insights into the possible evolution of Earth’s environment and habitability.

Recent missions to Venus include ESA’s Venus Express and Japan’s Akatsuki Venus Climate Orbiter. NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has also conducted multiple flybys of Venus, capturing visible light images of the planet’s surface.

ISRO, known for its impressive achievements in space technology and exploration, has contributed significantly to India’s rise as a global leader. The organization successfully launched missions like Chandrayaan for lunar exploration, the Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan), and AstroSat, India’s first dedicated astronomical pursuit.

By configuring a mission to Venus, ISRO continues to push the boundaries of space exploration and deepen our understanding of the solar system.

Sources:
- Kwalejin Kimiyya ta Indiya
- SHEKARU

By Robert Andrew

shafi Post

Science

Shugaban ISRO: Binciko Ofishin Venus don Amsa Tambayoyi Game da Makomar Duniya

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Kayan Aikin Kimiyya akan Module Chandrayaan-3 Yana Aika isassun Bayanai don Nazarin Exoplanet na gaba

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Chandrayaan-3: Hope Fades ga Vikram Lander da Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ka rasa

Science

Shugaban ISRO: Binciko Ofishin Venus don Amsa Tambayoyi Game da Makomar Duniya

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Kayan Aikin Kimiyya akan Module Chandrayaan-3 Yana Aika isassun Bayanai don Nazarin Exoplanet na gaba

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Chandrayaan-3: Hope Fades ga Vikram Lander da Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Abubuwan Lura na JWST suna Ba da Shawarar Guɓawar Stellar Tsangwama tare da Ma'auni na TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments