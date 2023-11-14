Trailblazing Sabon Tauraron Dan Adam Na Duniya Yayi Nasarar Kammala Gwaji don Kaddamarwa

A groundbreaking Earth-observing radar satellite called NISAR has reached a significant milestone on its journey to launch. NISAR, a collaboration between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), emerged from a rigorous 21-day test in which it proved its ability to operate in the extreme temperatures and vacuum conditions of space.

NISAR, short for NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar, is set to be launched in early 2024. Once in space, it will conduct comprehensive scans of almost all the Earth’s land and ice surfaces every 12 days. With its advanced radar technology, NISAR will be able to detect even the slightest movements of these surfaces, providing valuable insights into things like earthquakes, landslides, and forest dynamics.

The recent thermal vacuum test took place at the Satellite Integration and Test Establishment in Bengaluru, India. During the test, the satellite was exposed to extreme temperatures and a space-like vacuum to evaluate its performance. Engineers and technicians meticulously simulated the temperature swings that the spacecraft will experience in orbit, subjecting it to both cold and hot soak tests.

The successful completion of the thermal vacuum test follows a previous round of testing in September, during which the satellite’s radar antenna systems were evaluated. With both the compact antenna and thermal vacuum tests now passed, NISAR will move on to the next phase of its preparation for launch. It will undergo further tests, including the installation of solar panels and the deployment of its radar antenna reflector.

Once all tests are completed, NISAR will be transported to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, where it will be mounted on ISRO’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark II rocket. From there, it will be sent into low Earth orbit, ready to provide critical data about our planet’s natural processes and changes.

FAQ

Menene NISAR? NISAR stands for NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar. It is a space hardware collaboration between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for an Earth-observing mission. What will NISAR monitor? NISAR will scan nearly all of the planet’s land and ice surfaces every 12 days, monitoring movements such as earthquakes, landslides, and changes in forests, wetlands, and agricultural lands. When is NISAR scheduled to launch? NISAR is expected to launch in early 2024. Where was the thermal vacuum test conducted? The thermal vacuum test took place at ISRO’s Satellite Integration and Test Establishment in Bengaluru, India. What other tests will NISAR undergo? Before launch, NISAR will undergo additional tests to ensure its readiness, including the installation of solar panels and the deployment of its radar antenna reflector.

(Madogararsa: phys.org)