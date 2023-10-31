Sabbin Hazaka kan makomar Exoplanets Orbiting Rho Coronae Borealis

A recent study has shed light on the future of four exoplanets orbiting Rho Coronae Borealis, a star located approximately 57 light years away. Led by Stephen R. Kane from the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at the University of California, Riverside, the research examines the potential consequences for these exoplanets as their host star enters its red giant phase.

Rho Coronae Borealis, a yellow dwarf star similar to our Sun, is twice as old and exhibits similar characteristics in terms of mass, radius, and luminosity. The impending red giant phase poses significant concerns for the exoplanets within its habitable zone. Kane’s study, titled “Planetary Engulfment Prognosis within the Rho CrB System,” explores the fate of these celestial bodies.

By utilizing stellar evolution models, Kane predicts that Rho Coronae Borealis will transition into a red giant within 1 to 1.5 billion years. Red giants have the capacity to expand immensely, potentially reaching diameters of up to one billion kilometers. Much like our Sun is expected to consume or obliterate its inner planets, Rho Coronae Borealis is likely to follow suit.

Among the four exoplanets—Rho Coronae Borealis b, c, d, and e—those closest to the star, namely e, b, and c, face the greatest risk. The tight configuration of these planets in the inner solar system spells their inevitable demise. They range in mass, with some qualifying as super-Earths and others resembling gas giants.

While some research suggests certain planets within the 3 to 5 astronomical unit range will inevitably succumb to engulfment, other factors may contribute to their survival. Gravitational interactions between planets may alter their trajectories, potentially leading to escape from the expanding star’s destructive reach. However, the complex nature of these interactions leaves uncertainty regarding the ultimate outcome.

Researchers recognize the possibility that some planets could endure through the star’s departure from the Red Giant Branch (RGB) and even the subsequent Asymptotic Giant Branch (AGB) phase. Although the details of the star’s composition impact its fate, the crucial determinants for the planets’ survival remain to be elucidated.

Kane’s analysis includes plots illustrating the star’s future changes in mass, luminosity, and radius, alongside the positions of the exoplanets. These visuals starkly emphasize the peril that awaits these celestial bodies.

While researchers continue to refine models and simulations, observing stars that have already left the main sequence provides invaluable insight into the intricate processes underlying the fate of planetary systems like Rho Coronae Borealis.