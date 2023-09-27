This week, skywatchers around the world are in for a treat as they witness the last supermoon of the year. The upcoming full moon, known as the “harvest moon,” will appear larger and brighter than usual, creating a breathtaking sight for those lucky enough to witness it.

A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit. This phenomenon results in the moon appearing up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than a regular full moon. The term “supermoon” was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 and has since gained popularity among sky enthusiasts.

The harvest moon is the full moon that occurs closest to the autumnal equinox, which falls around September 22nd. This year, the harvest moon will reach its peak brightness on September 20th. The name “harvest moon” comes from the tradition of farmers using the moonlight to extend their working hours during the busy harvest season.

According to NASA, the best time to view the harvest moon is shortly after sunset when the moon is just above the horizon. At this time, the moon might appear larger than usual due to an optical illusion caused by its proximity to surrounding objects on the horizon.

While the harvest moon is a beautiful sight to behold, its significance goes beyond its visual appeal. Many cultures around the world have associated the harvest moon with a time of abundance, gratitude, and harvest celebrations. It symbolizes the end of summer and the beginning of autumn, a time of transition and reflection.

So, grab a blanket, find a cozy spot, and enjoy the last supermoon of the year. It’s a perfect opportunity to marvel at the wonders of our universe and appreciate the beauty that nature offers us.

