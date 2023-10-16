Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Science

Nazari Ya Bayyana Asalin Rukunin Globular A Hanyar Milky

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 16, 2023
Nazari Ya Bayyana Asalin Rukunin Globular A Hanyar Milky

A recent study conducted by astronomers at the Institute for Advanced Studies in Basic Sciences in Iran sheds light on the origins of globular clusters in the Milky Way. Globular clusters are dense collections of stars that orbit around galaxies, and it has long been suspected that some of these clusters have been stolen from other galaxies or cannibalized by the Milky Way.

The research team used computer simulations to model the interactions between dwarf galaxies, which are small satellite galaxies that orbit the Milky Way, and the globular clusters within them. They found that the percentage of clusters that could be separated from their host galaxies varied depending on the orbits of the clusters and the mass of the galaxy.

Based on their simulations, the astronomers concluded that at least two globular clusters originated from the Fornax galaxy, four from the Large Magellanic Cloud, two from the Small Magellanic Cloud, and 14 from the Sagittarius dwarf galaxy. Additionally, they identified several globular clusters that had a high likelihood of association with the Sagittarius dwarf galaxy and the Large Magellanic Cloud.

However, the researchers noted that their models were simplified and did not fully account for the complex 3-dimensional structures of the dwarf galaxies. They called for further research to investigate these newly identified cluster associations and to provide a more comprehensive understanding of the origins of globular clusters in the Milky Way.

Sources:
– Shirazi, A.R., Rahimi, A., Zonoozi, A.H. et al. (2020), “The escape of globular clusters”, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
– Image credit: UCLA/D.R. Law

By Robert Andrew

shafi Post

Science

Kaddamar da SpaceX a Yau Yayi Daidai da Rikodin Tekun Sararin Samaniya na Shekara

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Kattafan Gas Fiye da Tunanin A baya, Nazari ya ba da shawarar

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Mafi Ƙarfin Girgizar Mars ɗin Da Aka Yi Rikodi Ta Hanyar Tectonic Forces, Ba Tasirin Asteroid ba.

Oct 17, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ka rasa

Science

Kaddamar da SpaceX a Yau Yayi Daidai da Rikodin Tekun Sararin Samaniya na Shekara

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Kattafan Gas Fiye da Tunanin A baya, Nazari ya ba da shawarar

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Mafi Ƙarfin Girgizar Mars ɗin Da Aka Yi Rikodi Ta Hanyar Tectonic Forces, Ba Tasirin Asteroid ba.

Oct 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Masanan Sararin Samaniya Sun Gano Ƙananan Ma'adinin Lu'ulu'u a cikin Yanayin Exoplanet WASP-17b

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments