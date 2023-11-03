The Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite, designed to conduct the first-ever global survey of Earth’s surface water, is revolutionizing our understanding of water bodies on our planet. Launched in December 2022, this collaborative mission between NASA, the French space agency CNES, and other partners aims to provide detailed measurements of how water bodies change over time.

Collecting data on sea surface heights around the world, the SWOT satellite offers a mesmerizing view of Earth’s oceans. By measuring the height of nearly all water on the planet’s surface, it provides one of the most comprehensive and detailed perspectives on our oceans, freshwater lakes, and rivers.

The groundbreaking Ka-band Radar Interferometer (KaRIn) instrument, equipped with two antennas spread 33 feet apart, enables SWOT to collect surface-height measurements by bouncing radar pulses off the water’s surface. This cutting-edge technology allows scientists to observe sea level differences, highlighting ocean currents like the Gulf Stream off the U.S. East Coast and the Kuroshio current off the east coast of Japan. Additionally, it can indicate regions of relatively warmer water, such as the eastern part of the equatorial Pacific Ocean during an El Niño.

The data obtained by SWOT will play a crucial role in advancing our understanding of climate change effects and will aid communities around the world in preparing for a warming world. By mapping Earth’s water bodies with unprecedented precision, SWOT’s data will contribute to ongoing research and provide valuable insights for environmental management, disaster response, and water resource planning.

FAQ:

Q: What is the purpose of the SWOT satellite?

A: The SWOT satellite aims to conduct the first-ever global survey of Earth’s surface water and provide detailed measurements of how water bodies change over time.

Q: How does SWOT collect data on sea surface heights?

A: Equipped with the Ka-band Radar Interferometer (KaRIn) instrument, SWOT collects surface-height measurements by bouncing radar pulses off the water’s surface.

Q: What applications can benefit from SWOT’s data?

A: SWOT’s data will advance research in understanding climate change effects, aid in disaster response and environmental management, and contribute to water resource planning.