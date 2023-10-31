Wani Sabon Zamani don Samar da Magnesium Mai Dorewa: Neman Halayen Zagayowar Rayuwa

Magnesium, renowned for its lightweight and durable characteristics, has emerged as a frontrunner in the realm of green engineering. With extensive applications in automotive manufacturing, railway transportation, consumer electronics, and aerospace production, this versatile material offers promising solutions for the industries of the 21st century.

In China, the Pidgeon process has been the predominant method for magnesium production. However, this technique poses environmental challenges due to the significant generation of greenhouse gases (GHG) and high fossil fuel consumption. Consequently, a team of researchers from China embarked on a life cycle assessment (LCA) to evaluate the energy consumption and GHG emissions associated with the Pidgeon process and five alternative methods.

The study, conducted at Fugu County, China’s largest magnesium production site, utilized a cradle-to-gate life cycle model. By leveraging local technical processes and production data, the researchers gained profound insights into energy conservation and carbon emission reduction within the magnesium production process.

The most notable findings were the updated energy consumption and GHG emissions values for the current Pidgeon process in Fugu, standing at 6.38×105 MJ and 39.3 t CO2-eq., respectively. These figures, derived from the Chinese database, serve as a crucial benchmark for establishing carbon quotas within the domestic magnesium industry.

One of the alternative methods studied involved using abandoned magnesite as a raw material and coke oven gas from steelworks as fuel. This approach demonstrated superior economic performance in terms of greenhouse gas emission costs.

Published in the journal Carbon Resources Conversion, the study aims to contribute valuable insights to the sustainable development of magnesium industries. Furthermore, it seeks to guide decision-making processes in route selection, aligning with China’s carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Pidgeon process?

A: The Pidgeon process is a thermal reduction method that involves using calcined dolomite and ferrosilicon to produce magnesium.

Q: What are the challenges associated with the Pidgeon process?

A: The Pidgeon process generates large amounts of greenhouse gases (GHG) and depends on significant fossil fuel consumption.

Q: What is the alternative method mentioned in the study?

A: The alternative method explored in the study involves using abandoned magnesite as a raw material and coke oven gas from steelworks as fuel.

Q: What are the goals of the study?

A: The study aims to promote sustainable development in magnesium industries and provide guidance for route selection in line with China’s carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals.