Umurnin Tsarin Sararin Samaniya Ya Sanar da Kaddamar da Ayyuka 21 don ULA da SpaceX

In an exciting development for the space industry, the Space Systems Command has announced that 21 launch missions have been assigned to United Launch Alliance (ULA) and SpaceX as part of the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Phase 2 contract. These missions, scheduled for fiscal year 2024, mark the final year of the Phase 2 contract and are expected to take place over the next two to three years.

The NSSL Phase 2 contract, which was won by ULA and SpaceX in 2020, has proven to be a significant endeavor for the Space Force. Over the course of five years, a total of 48 missions have been ordered, surpassing the original estimate of 34 missions. It is worth noting that only one mission has been launched so far, highlighting the intricate planning and preparation required for each launch.

Although ULA and SpaceX have received a significant number of missions through the Phase 2 contract, each company has experienced its own set of challenges. ULA’s first Phase 2 launch, USSF-51, is projected for March 2024, while SpaceX’s missions include USSF-52 and USSF-124, the latter being a Missile Defense Agency mission.

With ULA’s new rocket, Vulcan Centaur, selected to launch Phase 2 missions, its progress has been hindered by delays. Certification flights for Vulcan Centaur are scheduled in the coming months, with the first NSSL Phase 2 mission, USSF-106, planned for after the completion of these flights.

The assignments for the Phase 2 missions have resulted in a slight shift in the distribution between ULA and SpaceX. ULA originally won 60% of the missions, while SpaceX won 40%. However, based on the latest assignments, ULA will now undertake 54% of the missions, with SpaceX handling the remaining 46%.

The assigned missions span a range of objectives, including national reconnaissance, missile warning, space domain awareness, and missile tracking. Notable missions include USSF-57, which will launch the first of three Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared geostationary satellites for missile warning, and USSF-25, which will launch DARPA’s Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations (DRACO) nuclear thermal spacecraft.

In conclusion, the announcement of these 21 launch missions represents a significant milestone in the NSSL Phase 2 contract. The collaboration between ULA and SpaceX, along with the support of the Space Systems Command, demonstrates the dedication to delivering critical assets to the warfighters while paving the way for future space exploration and advancements in national security.

Tambayoyin (FAQ)

1. What is the NSSL Phase 2 contract?

The NSSL Phase 2 contract is a contract awarded to United Launch Alliance (ULA) and SpaceX by the Space Force. It involves the launch of missions for national security purposes over a period of five years.

2. How many missions were assigned in the Phase 2 contract?

A total of 48 missions were assigned for the Phase 2 contract, although only one mission has been launched so far.

3. How many missions were assigned to ULA and SpaceX?

ULA received 11 missions, while SpaceX received 10 missions for the fiscal year 2024.

4. What challenges have ULA and SpaceX faced in the Phase 2 contract?

ULA’s new rocket, Vulcan Centaur, has experienced delays, affecting its ability to launch Phase 2 missions. SpaceX has also faced its own set of challenges in fulfilling the missions assigned to them.

5. What are some notable missions in the Phase 2 contract?

Notable missions include USSF-57, which will launch geostationary satellites for missile warning, and USSF-25, which will launch DARPA’s Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations (DRACO) nuclear thermal spacecraft.