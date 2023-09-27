Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Science

'Yan sama jannatin Amurka da 'yan saman jannati na Rasha Sun Koma Duniya Bayan Buga Takaddama

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 27, 2023
'Yan sama jannatin Amurka da 'yan saman jannati na Rasha Sun Koma Duniya Bayan Buga Takaddama

U.S. astronaut Frank Rubio, along with Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, have begun their journey back to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS). The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft undocked from the ISS slightly earlier than scheduled and is expected to land in Kazakhstan.

Originally, the crew was supposed to return to Earth six months ago, but their original spacecraft experienced a leak. As a result, a replacement spacecraft was sent up, extending their mission to a total of 371 days in orbit.

During this extended mission, Rubio, who is on his first space voyage, broke the record for the longest continuous spaceflight by an American. On September 11, he surpassed the previous NASA record of 355 consecutive days in space set by retired U.S. astronaut Mark Vande Hei. Rubio also became the first American to spend a full year in space.

However, despite their achievements, Rubio and his Russian colleagues are still far from breaking the Russian record. Valeri Polyakov holds the world record for the longest space journey, spending 437 consecutive days and 18 hours aboard the Mir space station between January 1994 and March 1995. Polyakov sadly passed away last September at the age of 80.

The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft is expected to land in the Kazakhstan grassland steppe, approximately 148 km southeast of the city of Zhezqazghan. Upon reentering the Earth’s atmosphere, the spacecraft will deploy a parachute to help with its descent.

Sources:
- Reuters
- NASA

By Robert Andrew

shafi Post

Science

Kayan Aikin Kimiyya akan Module Chandrayaan-3 Yana Aika isassun Bayanai don Nazarin Exoplanet na gaba

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Chandrayaan-3: Hope Fades ga Vikram Lander da Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Abubuwan Lura na JWST suna Ba da Shawarar Guɓawar Stellar Tsangwama tare da Ma'auni na TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ka rasa

Science

Kayan Aikin Kimiyya akan Module Chandrayaan-3 Yana Aika isassun Bayanai don Nazarin Exoplanet na gaba

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Chandrayaan-3: Hope Fades ga Vikram Lander da Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Abubuwan Lura na JWST suna Ba da Shawarar Guɓawar Stellar Tsangwama tare da Ma'auni na TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Wani Kiran Kusa: Asteroid 2023 SW6 ya kusanci Duniya

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments