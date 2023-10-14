Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Science

Rare 'Ring of Fire' Kusufin Rana Zai Faru Ranar Asabar: Abin da Kuna Bukatar Sanin

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 14, 2023
Rare 'Ring of Fire' Kusufin Rana Zai Faru Ranar Asabar: Abin da Kuna Bukatar Sanin

Millions of Americans will have the opportunity to witness a rare astronomical event this Saturday: a “ring of fire” annular solar eclipse. This phenomenon occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth, appearing smaller than the sun and creating a ring-like effect.

According to NASA, the solar eclipse will be visible in several states across the U.S., including Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, and Texas. Parts of California, Idaho, Colorado, and Arizona will also have the chance to see it. Additionally, the eclipse will be visible in Central America, including Mexico, Belize, Honduras, and Panama, as well as in Colombia before ending off the coast of Natal, Brazil.

The eclipse will begin around 9:13 a.m. PDT in Oregon and will end in Texas around 12:03 p.m. CDT, weather permitting. NASA will be live-streaming the event, featuring conversations with scientists and views from telescopes across the country. Viewers can watch the livestream on NASA’s YouTube channel or at the top of the dedicated webpage.

To safely observe the solar eclipse, it is important to use eclipse glasses or a viewer specifically designed for this purpose. These protective eyewear filters out harmful rays from the sun, allowing viewers to witness the celestial spectacle without risking damage to their eyes.

It is worth noting that Saturday’s annular solar eclipse differs from a total eclipse, with the latter expected to occur in April. This will be the last opportunity for many Americans to witness a “ring of fire” for several years.

Sources:
- NASA
– Image: YouTube (NASA channel)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

shafi Post

Science

Muhimmancin Sarrafa Zaɓuɓɓukan Yarda da Kukis

Oct 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Mataimakiyar Koyarwar Makarantar Firamare Ya Mutu Daga Shanyewar Jiki Sakamakon Rashin Maganin Karshen Karshe

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Sama da Mambobi 100 da Aka Sami Suna Haki, Ciki Harda Cats

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ka rasa

Science

Muhimmancin Sarrafa Zaɓuɓɓukan Yarda da Kukis

Oct 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Mataimakiyar Koyarwar Makarantar Firamare Ya Mutu Daga Shanyewar Jiki Sakamakon Rashin Maganin Karshen Karshe

Oct 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Sama da Mambobi 100 da Aka Sami Suna Haki, Ciki Harda Cats

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

The Whirlpool Galaxy: Ganawa Galactic

Oct 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments