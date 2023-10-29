Masana kimiyya sun Haɓaka Bioactive, Antimicrobial, da Hydrogel mai warkar da kai don aikace-aikacen likita

Scientists at UNSW Sydney have made a significant breakthrough in the development of a new material that could revolutionize tissue engineering and medical procedures. This groundbreaking material, a type of hydrogel, has unique properties that closely mimic natural human tissue, making it an ideal candidate for a wide range of biomedical applications.

Hydrogels are gel-like substances found in living organisms, such as cartilage in animals and seaweed in plants. They have the ability to support cell growth and mimic the properties of human tissue, which makes them valuable in biomedical research and medical applications. However, existing synthetic hydrogels often fall short in recreating the complexity and functionality of real human tissue.

In a recent study published in Nature Communications, researchers at UNSW describe their new lab-made hydrogel that exhibits unexpected qualities. The material is bioactive, meaning that cells encapsulated in the hydrogel behave as if they are in natural tissue. Additionally, it possesses antimicrobial properties, which can prevent bacterial infections. Moreover, the material is self-healing, allowing it to reform after being squished, fractured, or even expelled from a syringe. These unique characteristics make it highly suitable for 3D bioprinting and injectable medical applications.

The discovery of this hydrogel material was made by Ashley Nguyen, a PhD student at UNSW, during the COVID-19 lockdown. Nguyen used computer simulations to identify molecules that self-assemble and stumbled upon a unique peptide sequence composed of amino acids with multiple tryptophans, which she named “Trpzip.” Upon synthesis, Trpzip was found to spontaneously form a gel, opening up a world of possibilities for its application in medicine.

The potential of this hydrogel extends beyond its usability in medical research and procedures. It offers an ethical alternative to natural hydrogels, which are often derived from animals and present ethical concerns. Trpzip has the potential to replace existing natural materials and outperform them in various applications.

The next phase of research involves collaborating with industry and clinical scientists to test the utility of Trpzip hydrogels in tissue culture and explore applications such as 3D bioprinting and stem cell delivery. The goal is to develop a more uniform and cost-effective alternative to animal-derived products, reducing the need for animals in scientific research.

FAQ:

(Source: [UNSW Sydney](https://www.unsw.edu.au/news/2023/11/revolutionising-tissue-engineering-and-biomedical-research-a-new-gel-that-acts-j) | [Nature Communications](https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-023-41907-1))