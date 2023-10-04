Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Science

NASA's OSIRIS-REx Yayi Nasarar Maido da Samfuran Asteroid Capsule zuwa Duniya

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 4, 2023
NASA's OSIRIS-REx Yayi Nasarar Maido da Samfuran Asteroid Capsule zuwa Duniya

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx (Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification and Security – Regolith Explorer) mission achieved a major milestone on September 24 when a capsule containing rocks and dust collected from the asteroid Bennu successfully landed in Utah. The capsule was targeted to land in the Department of Defense’s Utah Test and Training Range near Salt Lake City.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft released the sample return capsule about 63,000 miles above Earth’s surface, ensuring it would enter Earth’s atmosphere at the correct trajectory. As it descended towards Earth, images captured by the spacecraft’s camera system, TAGCAMS (Touch-and-Go Camera System), showed the capsule’s progress. The black-and-white sequence of images taken by TAGCAMS’s NavCam 1 revealed the Sun at the top of the frame and a “crescent Earth” at the left edge.

After landing in Utah’s Great Salt Lake Desert, the sample return capsule was transported to a temporary clean room at the Utah Test and Training Range. It was then flown to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston for further analysis. The capsule, charred from its journey through Earth’s atmosphere, will be carefully handled and studied to unlock the secrets of the asteroid Bennu.

Meanwhile, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, now renamed OSIRIS-APEX, is embarking on a new mission. Its destination is the asteroid Apophis, which it is expected to reach in 2029. This new mission will continue the exploration of asteroids, providing valuable insights into the formation of planets and the origins of life.

The return of the sample capsule marks a significant achievement for the OSIRIS-REx mission and NASA’s continued efforts in studying and understanding asteroids. The samples collected from Bennu hold the potential to provide invaluable information about the early solar system and the building blocks of life. As scientists analyze these samples, they hope to gain insights into our own origins and the possibility of life beyond Earth.

Sources:
– NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona/Lockheed Martin
– NASA/Keegan Barber

By Robert Andrew

shafi Post

Science

Hoton NGC 6951 mai ɗaukar hoto wanda Hubble Space Telescope ya ɗauka

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Tashin hankali na Hubble: Sabuwar Hanya don Auna Fadada Faɗin sararin samaniya

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Gorilla Walk: Abin Nishaɗi da Motsa Jiki don Ƙarfin Ƙarfi

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ka rasa

Science

Hoton NGC 6951 mai ɗaukar hoto wanda Hubble Space Telescope ya ɗauka

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Tashin hankali na Hubble: Sabuwar Hanya don Auna Fadada Faɗin sararin samaniya

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Gorilla Walk: Abin Nishaɗi da Motsa Jiki don Ƙarfin Ƙarfi

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

NASA don Bayyana Samfura daga Asteroid Bennu wanda OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft ya tattara

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments