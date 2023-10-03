Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Science

Abubuwan Mamaki Kan Juyin Halitta na Teku Anemones

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 3, 2023
Abubuwan Mamaki Kan Juyin Halitta na Teku Anemones

Researchers from Heidelberg University have made surprising findings about the development of sea anemones, suggesting that a predatory lifestyle played a significant role in shaping their evolution and the development of their nervous system.

The study focused on the small sea anemone Aiptasia, which is a model system for studying endosymbiosis in corals and other cnidarians. Contrary to previous beliefs, the researchers discovered that the larvae of the sea anemone actively feed on living prey and are not dependent on algae, unlike reef-building corals.

To capture and ingest their prey, the larvae of Aiptasia use specialized stinging cells and a simple neuronal network. This challenges the hypothesis that the first animals were filter feeders similar to modern-day sponges.

Additionally, the researchers found that the larvae of Aiptasia capture prey of suitable size in the late gastrula stage and digest them in their primitive gut. This suggests that nutrition is a critical step in the life cycle of sea anemones and that the predatory lifestyle played a key role in their evolution.

These groundbreaking findings have important implications for our understanding of how multicellular organisms evolved. The researchers propose that the predatory gastrula, with its specialized stinging cells, may have been a critical driver of the early evolution of multicellular organisms and the development of complex, organized nervous systems.

By closing the life cycle of Aiptasia, the researchers have created an opportunity for future molecular genetic experiments on this model organism. This breakthrough will contribute to further understanding the mechanisms of endosymbiosis and the functioning of coral-algal symbiosis.

The study, supported by funding from the German Research Foundation and the ERC Consolidator Grant, was published in the journal PNAS.

Sources:
– Study published in PNAS.

By Robert Andrew

shafi Post

Science

Ziyarar Zirga-Zirgar Lunar ta kasar Sin ta ci gaba a matsayin shirin Beijing na balaguro da tashar bincike a nan gaba

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Athena: The AI-Powered Fire Modelling System Yakin Bushfires a NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Jirgin NASA OSIRIS-REx Ya Koma Samfurin Asteroid Na Tarihi Zuwa Duniya

Oct 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ka rasa

Science

Ziyarar Zirga-Zirgar Lunar ta kasar Sin ta ci gaba a matsayin shirin Beijing na balaguro da tashar bincike a nan gaba

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Athena: The AI-Powered Fire Modelling System Yakin Bushfires a NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Jirgin NASA OSIRIS-REx Ya Koma Samfurin Asteroid Na Tarihi Zuwa Duniya

Oct 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Hoto mai ban mamaki na NGC 4654: Tsakanin Ƙaƙwalwar Galaxy a cikin Virgo Cluster

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments