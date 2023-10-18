Planetary scientist Phil Bland from Curtin University is thrilled to be a part of NASA’s incredible OSIRIS-REx mission, which aims to collect and study samples from the near-Earth asteroid named Bennu. Bland has devoted his career to examining meteorites to gain valuable insights into the history of the universe and the formation of our solar system. This opportunity to study pristine material free from Earth’s atmosphere is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for him.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully collected a 250-gram sample of rock and dust from Bennu after spending two years studying its terrain. The sample, which is in pristine condition, was released from the spacecraft’s capsule and landed in the Utah Desert. Upon examination, scientists made an unexpected discovery: an additional sample on the canister lid. This bonus sample contains hydrated clay minerals and a significant amount of carbon, providing potential insights into the origin of Earth’s water and the possibility of life.

Phil Bland is a member of an Australian consortium involved in the mission and has been closely following the progress and analysis. He participated in a live video feed from NASA’s Johnson Space Center, observing scientists meticulously handling the small amount of collected material. After the careful extraction, weighing, and cataloging of the samples, Bland will personally select rocks for further analysis in his laboratory.

Using advanced microscopy techniques, Bland will create high-resolution maps of the material’s chemistry and mineralogy. This analysis is essential in determining the composition and isotopic makeup of the sample. Once Bland completes his analysis, the samples will be forwarded to Professor Trevor Ireland at the University of Queensland for geochronology and oxygen isotope analysis. This will help determine the age and chemical composition of Bennu, providing important insights into the relationship between Bennu and meteorites found on Earth.

The OSIRIS-REx mission has captured the excitement and curiosity of scientists like Bland and Ireland. They eagerly await the results of their analysis, which will significantly contribute to our understanding of the origins of the universe and the formation of our own planet.

