An Gano Tsarin Tsarin Mulki Mafi Dadewa A Duniya A Kudancin Afirka

Archaeologists from the UK, Belgium, and Zambia have discovered the world’s oldest human-built structure in southern Africa. This structure, which is at least half a million years old, was made of worked timber and was likely used as an elevated trackway or raised platform in a wetland area. The discovery was made in waterlogged ground in northern Zambia and is twice as old as any previously known human-made structure. This finding is expected to change archaeologists’ understanding of early human technology and cognitive abilities.

The timber structure is just a small part of a larger prehistoric human presence along the southern bank of the Kalambo River. The area, known for its natural wonders—a 235-metre high waterfall and a 300-metre deep canyon—likely attracted early human hunter-gatherers to the region. The falls and the varied local topography provided resources and opportunities for hunting and gathering. The immediate vicinity of the falls had marshland, small lakes, waterways, riverine woodland, and a fertile floodplain. The river flows into Lake Tanganyika, which is rich in fish and would have attracted animals.

The archaeologists have found two parts of the timber structure—a 1.4-metre-long section of a tree trunk and a tree stump. These were modified by prehistoric carpenters. They also discovered cutting, chopping, and scraping tools made of stone, as well as a possible hearth for cooking. The prehistoric humans who lived there were members of the now-extinct species Homo heidelbergensis, which flourished between 600,000 and 300,000 years ago.

The research project, called ‘Deep Roots of Humanity’, involved experts from the universities of Liverpool, Aberystwyth, Royal Holloway, and Liège, as well as Zambia’s National Museums Board and National Heritage Conservation Commission. Luminescence dating techniques were used to determine the age of the finds. Professor Larry Barham, the project director, said that this discovery is changing our understanding of a long-extinct species of humans.

Sources:

– Nature (academic report): [link]

– Deep Roots of Humanity research project and University of Liverpool: [link]