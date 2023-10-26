Zakara Suna Nuna Ƙarfin Gane Kai, Sabon Binciken Nazari

A recent study conducted by a team of neuroscientists and psychologists from the University of Bonn and the University of Bochum in Germany has provided potential evidence suggesting that roosters possess self-recognition abilities. The researchers devised new experiments involving mirrors to determine if roosters could differentiate their own image from that of another rooster.

Previous research has identified only a select number of animal species capable of self-recognition, such as magpies, some apes, elephants, and dolphins. These studies typically involve observing an animal’s response to a mark on its face or body upon seeing its reflection in a mirror. However, given that many animals do not possess limbs or appendages suitable for such tests, the researchers had to develop alternative methods.

Roosters were chosen as the subject of this study due to their behavioral tendencies. It has been observed that roosters often crow when confronted by predators, while remaining quiet in undisturbed environments. The research team capitalized on this characteristic to conduct their self-recognition experiments.

During the experiments, a single rooster was placed in an enclosed area divided by a wire mesh. On the other side of the mesh, another rooster was placed in some trials, while the space remained empty in others. Additionally, a mirror was affixed to the mesh in certain trials, obstructing the view of the rooster behind it. To introduce a potential threat, the researchers projected the silhouette of a hawk onto the ceiling in some trials.

Analyzing the behaviors and vocalizations of the roosters, the research team discovered that the presence of another rooster on the opposite side of the mesh significantly increased the likelihood of crowing. Interestingly, this response occurred regardless of whether the rooster could see its own reflection in the mirror or not. This finding implies that roosters comprehend that the mirror image is not that of another rooster, indicating a form of self-recognition. Furthermore, the study suggests that roosters rely on visual cues rather than auditory or olfactory signals to determine the reality of their surroundings.

This study contributes to our understanding of the cognitive abilities of roosters and expands the known repertoire of self-awareness in the animal kingdom. Further research in this area may shed light on the evolution and development of self-recognition across different species.

