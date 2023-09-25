Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Science

Brian May, Sarauniya Guitarist da Astrophysicist, Taimakawa NASA wajen tattara Samfurin Asteroid

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 25, 2023
Brian May, Sarauniya Guitarist da Astrophysicist, Taimakawa NASA wajen tattara Samfurin Asteroid

Brian May, best known as the guitarist for the rock band Queen, has once again demonstrated his multifaceted talents by assisting NASA in collecting its first-ever asteroid sample. As an astrophysicist, May played a crucial role in the OSIRIS-REx mission, which recently returned a sample from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu.

In a clip aired on NASA TV, May expressed his pride in being a team member of OSIRIS-REx. He credited the mission’s leader, Dante Lauretta, and the entire team for their incredible hard work. May, who is currently rehearsing for a Queen tour, was unable to be present for the sample return but conveyed his support and excitement for the momentous occasion.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft collected the sample from Bennu in 2020 before embarking on its return journey to Earth. May’s contribution to the mission included creating stereoscopic images from the spacecraft’s data. These images aided in locating a safe landing site for collecting the sample.

After dropping off the sample capsule in Utah, OSIRIS-REx will continue its journey to study another asteroid named Apophis. This ongoing mission highlights NASA’s commitment to studying celestial bodies and furthering our understanding of the universe.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

