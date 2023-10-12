Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Science

Ƙware wani Sashe na Husufin Rana a Telus Duniyar Kimiyya

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 12, 2023
On Saturday, the skies over Alberta will witness a rare phenomenon as a partial solar eclipse takes place. Edmonton’s Telus World of Science, in collaboration with the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada – Edmonton, invites the public to safely view the eclipse through free telescope viewing at the RASC Observatory in Coronation Park.

This particular eclipse is known as an annular solar eclipse, not because it occurs annually, but because “annular” refers to a ring. Senior manager of planetarium and space sciences at Telus World of Science, Frank Florian, explains that during this eclipse, the moon’s disc is slightly smaller than the sun’s. As a result, when the moon covers the sun, a ring of sunlight is visible around the moon, creating an annulus. This is why it is called an annular solar eclipse.

Unfortunately, the “ring of fire,” which refers to the bright circle of sunlight around the moon, will only be visible in a few locations along a narrow path on Earth, and Edmonton is not along that route. However, residents of Edmonton can still enjoy a partial solar eclipse, with approximately 53% of the solar surface being covered at the maximum point of the eclipse at 10:28 a.m.

It is crucial to note that looking directly at the sun is extremely dangerous, especially during a solar eclipse. Florian warns that even on a regular day, it is harmful to gaze at the sun without proper protective eyewear. To safely witness the eclipse, Florian encourages people to visit the science center and utilize the telescopes and viewing glasses provided.

The partial solar eclipse is expected to last for two hours and 27 minutes, starting at 9:17 a.m. and concluding at 11:44 a.m., with the maximum point of the eclipse occurring at 10:28 a.m. Entrance to the observatory at Telus World of Science on Saturday is free of charge.

Sources:
– Telus World of Science – Edmonton
– Royal Astronomical Society of Canada – Edmonton

