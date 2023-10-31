NASA’s Juno mission has made a groundbreaking discovery on Ganymede, one of Jupiter’s moons. The spacecraft’s Jovian InfraRed Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) spectrometer has detected the presence of organic molecules and mineral salts on the moon’s surface. This finding could provide valuable insights into Ganymede’s formation and the composition of its deep ocean.

Previous observations from telescopes and spacecraft hinted at the existence of salts and organics on Ganymede, but the spatial resolution of those data was insufficient to draw definitive conclusions. However, the high-spatial-resolution infrared spectra obtained by JIRAM during a close flyby in June 2021 have finally confirmed the presence of these compounds.

The JIRAM sensor captured infrared pictures and spectra of Ganymede’s surface, revealing a detailed view of the moon’s composition. The exceptional spatial resolution enabled scientists to identify various molecules, including sodium bicarbonate, hydrated sodium chloride, ammonium chloride, and aliphatic aldehydes, alongside water ice.

According to Federico Tosi, a Juno co-investigator, the presence of ammoniated salts suggests that Ganymede may have accumulated materials cold enough to condense ammonia during its formation. Additionally, the carbonate salts could be remnants of carbon dioxide-rich ices. These findings shed light on the moon’s geological history and the processes that shaped its surface.

Interestingly, Ganymede’s equatorial region is shielded from Jupiter’s intense magnetic field, protecting it from electron and heavy ion bombardment. This protection plays a significant role in preserving the organic molecules and salts found in the dark and bright terrains.

Scott Bolton, Juno’s principal investigator, believes that the abundance of salts and organics in specific latitudes indicates the remnants of a deep ocean brine that reached the moon’s frozen surface.

This groundbreaking study, published in Nature Astronomy, underscores the importance of Juno’s mission in unraveling the secrets of Jupiter’s moons and deepening our understanding of the solar system’s formation processes.

