Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Science

'Yan sama jannatin NASA da 'yan saman jannati na Rasha Sun Koma Duniya Bayan Tsawon Shekarar Aikin Sararin Samaniya

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 1, 2023
'Yan sama jannatin NASA da 'yan saman jannati na Rasha Sun Koma Duniya Bayan Tsawon Shekarar Aikin Sararin Samaniya

A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts have safely returned to Earth after spending just over a year in space. American astronaut Frank Rubio achieved a record-breaking feat, setting the record for the longest U.S. spaceflight. The extended stay was a result of their original ride, a Soyuz capsule, being struck by space debris and losing all its coolant while docked to the International Space Station.

The trio landed in a remote area of Kazakhstan aboard a replacement Soyuz capsule that was launched in February. This capsule was hurriedly sent up to replace the original one after Russian engineers suspected that a piece of space junk had punctured the radiator of the original capsule. With concerns about overheating in the absence of cooling, the decision was made for the craft to return to Earth empty.

What was meant to be a 180-day mission ultimately turned into a 371-day stay for Rubio, who spent more time in space than any previous NASA astronaut on a single spaceflight. The record for the longest space mission is held by Russian cosmonauts with a duration of 437 days.

The return of Rubio and his cosmonaut colleagues was delayed due to the unavailability of another Soyuz capsule to launch a fresh crew. However, their replacements arrived nearly two weeks ago, ensuring continued operations at the International Space Station.

Sources:
– MM News mobile application

By Mampho Brescia

shafi Post

Science

Masana Taurari Sun Tada Damuwa Game da Tauraron Dan Adam na BlueWalker3 da Tauraron Dan Adam na gaba

Oct 2, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Rare Abubuwan Tsarkakewar Duniya An Yi Greener tare da Ƙauran Ƙarfe Masu Ƙaunar Ƙarfe

Oct 2, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Fannin Ragewar Mercury: Sabbin Hazaka a cikin Ilimin Geology na Duniya

Oct 2, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ka rasa

Science

Masana Taurari Sun Tada Damuwa Game da Tauraron Dan Adam na BlueWalker3 da Tauraron Dan Adam na gaba

Oct 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Rare Abubuwan Tsarkakewar Duniya An Yi Greener tare da Ƙauran Ƙarfe Masu Ƙaunar Ƙarfe

Oct 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Fannin Ragewar Mercury: Sabbin Hazaka a cikin Ilimin Geology na Duniya

Oct 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

NASA's Psyche Asteroid Probe Yana Fuskantar Jinkiri Saboda Batun Ƙaruwa

Oct 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments