Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Science

Ƙasa a cikin New York City Sinking da Tashi

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 2, 2023
Ƙasa a cikin New York City Sinking da Tashi

Scientists have discovered that land in New York City is sinking and rising at varying rates due to a combination of human and natural factors. Land-use practices and the remnants of glaciers from the last ice age are the main causes behind these elevation changes. Although the changes may seem insignificant – only fractions of inches per year – they can have an impact on local flood risk, especially in relation to rising sea levels.

The study, published in Science Advances, was conducted by a team of researchers from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Rutgers University. By using a remote sensing technique called interferometric synthetic aperture radar (InSAR), they analyzed the vertical land motion across the New York City metropolitan area from 2016 to 2023.

The researchers discovered that certain areas in the city were sinking by approximately 0.06 inches per year, while others, such as parts of Queens and Brooklyn, were experiencing modest uplift. These changes are largely influenced by past modifications made to the Earth’s surface, such as land reclamation and the construction of landfills, which have made the ground looser and more compressible beneath buildings.

Additionally, these elevation changes can be traced back to the last ice age when a massive ice sheet covered New England and upstate New York. The land beneath New York City, which was raised outside of the ice sheet, is now slowly sinking back down.

The researchers also identified specific areas with more significant subsidence. For instance, LaGuardia Airport’s runway 13/31 in Queens is sinking at a rate of about 0.15 inches per year. These detailed findings are important for flood mapping and planning, particularly as sea levels continue to rise due to climate change.

Sources: Science Advances, NASA, JPL, Rutgers University, European Space Agency

By Robert Andrew

shafi Post

Science

Ziyarar Zirga-Zirgar Lunar ta kasar Sin ta ci gaba a matsayin shirin Beijing na balaguro da tashar bincike a nan gaba

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Athena: The AI-Powered Fire Modelling System Yakin Bushfires a NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Jirgin NASA OSIRIS-REx Ya Koma Samfurin Asteroid Na Tarihi Zuwa Duniya

Oct 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ka rasa

Science

Ziyarar Zirga-Zirgar Lunar ta kasar Sin ta ci gaba a matsayin shirin Beijing na balaguro da tashar bincike a nan gaba

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Athena: The AI-Powered Fire Modelling System Yakin Bushfires a NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Jirgin NASA OSIRIS-REx Ya Koma Samfurin Asteroid Na Tarihi Zuwa Duniya

Oct 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Hoto mai ban mamaki na NGC 4654: Tsakanin Ƙaƙwalwar Galaxy a cikin Virgo Cluster

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments