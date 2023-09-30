Rayuwar Gari

Science

NASA da SpaceX Sun Sanya Ranar Kaddamar da Ranar Oktoba don Ofishin Jakadancin Psyche

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 30, 2023
NASA and SpaceX have announced that the Psyche mission is set to launch on October 12 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission will be carried into space aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket. The main objective of the mission is to conduct a comprehensive study of the unique metal-rich asteroid known as Psyche, which is located between Mars and Jupiter.

After lift-off, the Psyche spacecraft will embark on a six-year journey using solar electric propulsion to reach the asteroid in 2029. Once it arrives at its destination, the spacecraft will spend 26 months studying and analyzing the Psyche asteroid. The mission tasks include capturing images, mapping the asteroid’s surface, collecting data to assess its chemical composition, and conducting research to understand the formation process of planets.

The origins of the Psyche asteroid remain a mystery to scientists, making this mission crucial in uncovering its secrets. Scientists speculate that the asteroid could be part of the metal-rich interior of a planetesimal or belong to a category of celestial objects that have never been observed before. The mission aims to provide insights into how rocky planets like Earth formed, what constitutes Earth’s core, and how the cores of other rocky planets came into existence.

Additionally, the Psyche spacecraft will carry the Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) technology demonstration, a groundbreaking venture in testing high-bandwidth optical communications in space. This system will be used for sending and receiving data as well as conducting gravity science to determine the asteroid’s rotation, wobble, mass, and gravity field.

The giant asteroid Psyche is believed to be a potato-shaped rock primarily composed of metal. With dimensions of approximately 144 miles in length and 140 miles in width, its true appearance will be revealed only when the Psyche mission provides a close-up view.

By Robert Andrew

