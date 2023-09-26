Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Science

Ma'aikatan Tashar Tashar Sararin Samaniya Sun Koma Duniya Bayan Shekarar Da Aka Yi Rikodi A Orbit

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 26, 2023
Ma'aikatan Tashar Tashar Sararin Samaniya Sun Koma Duniya Bayan Shekarar Da Aka Yi Rikodi A Orbit

Outgoing space station commander Sergei Prokopyev and his two Soyuz crewmates, co-pilot Dmitri Petelin and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, have completed their year-long mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), marking the longest flight in U.S. space history. Originally slated for a six-month stay, the trio’s mission was extended due to a coolant leak on their original Soyuz spacecraft. They were joined by a replacement crew in February to ensure the Russian crew-rotation schedule remained on track.

On Wednesday, the crew successfully undocked from the ISS and made their descent back to Earth. The Soyuz crew module, equipped with a large parachute, landed near the town of Dzhezkazgan in Kazakhstan, more than a year after they initially arrived at the ISS.

During a change-of-command ceremony, the outgoing commander, Prokopyev, handed over control of the ISS to European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen. Mogensen praised the crew for their resilience, professionalism, and dedication throughout their extended mission. He thanked them for their hard work in maintaining the station and setting up the next expedition for success.

The returning crew members are being replaced by a new set of astronauts, including NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara, who arrived at the ISS in mid-September. The successful completion of this mission brings the total time in space for Prokopyev to 568 days over his two flights.

While this mission sets a new record for the longest U.S. spaceflight, it falls short of the overall record held by cosmonaut Valery Polyakov, who spent 438 days aboard the Russian Mir space station in 1994-1995. Prokopyev, Petelin, and Rubio now rank third on the list, behind retired cosmonaut Sergei Avdeyev.

Sources:
– [Madogararsa ta 1]
– [Madogararsa ta 2]
– [Madogararsa ta 3]

By Robert Andrew

shafi Post

Science

Kayan Aikin Kimiyya akan Module Chandrayaan-3 Yana Aika isassun Bayanai don Nazarin Exoplanet na gaba

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Chandrayaan-3: Hope Fades ga Vikram Lander da Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Abubuwan Lura na JWST suna Ba da Shawarar Guɓawar Stellar Tsangwama tare da Ma'auni na TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ka rasa

Science

Kayan Aikin Kimiyya akan Module Chandrayaan-3 Yana Aika isassun Bayanai don Nazarin Exoplanet na gaba

Sep 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Chandrayaan-3: Hope Fades ga Vikram Lander da Pragyan Rover

Sep 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Abubuwan Lura na JWST suna Ba da Shawarar Guɓawar Stellar Tsangwama tare da Ma'auni na TRAPPIST-1b Exoplanet

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Wani Kiran Kusa: Asteroid 2023 SW6 ya kusanci Duniya

Sep 28, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments