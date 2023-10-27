Rayuwar Gari

Sabon Gano: Shaidu da Husufin wata mai ban mamaki a Saudiyya

Gabriel Botha

Oct 27, 2023
Sabon Gano: Shaidu da Husufin wata mai ban mamaki a Saudiyya

Get ready for a breathtaking phenomenon! This Saturday night, people across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are in for a real treat—a partial lunar eclipse. The Jeddah Astronomy Society has confirmed that the eclipse will be visible from all parts of the country.

Majid Abu Zahra, president of the society, revealed that the lunar eclipse will occur when the moon enters the Earth’s shadow at precisely 10:35 p.m. This celestial event will captivate spectators with its stunning display, as all phases of the eclipse will be visible in the skies of Saudi Arabia, as well as in regions across the Arab world, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. From start to finish, the partial eclipse will span an impressive duration of one hour and 17 minutes, taking place between 10:35 p.m. and 11:52 p.m. Saudi time.

A lunar eclipse transpires when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon, obstructing sunlight from reaching the lunar surface. Although this upcoming event is a partial lunar eclipse, where only a fragment of the Earth’s shadow will cover the moon, it promises to be an awe-inspiring spectacle.

The eagerly anticipated peak of the eclipse will occur at approximately 11:14 p.m. Brace yourself as the moon gracefully travels across the Earth’s shadow from west to east, reaching its pinnacle moment.

What’s truly remarkable about a lunar eclipse is that it can be observed directly without the need for any protective eyewear—a stark contrast to solar eclipses. So, make sure to mark your calendars and prepare yourself for this rare and mesmerizing lunar phenomenon.

FAQ:

Tambaya: Menene husufin wata?
A: A lunar eclipse transpires when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon, blocking sunlight from reaching the lunar surface.

Q: Can the lunar eclipse be seen from outside Saudi Arabia?
A: Yes, the partial lunar eclipse will be visible not only in Saudi Arabia but also in the Arab world, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

Q: Do you need any special equipment to view a lunar eclipse?
A: No, a lunar eclipse can be observed directly without the need for any protective eyewear.

By Gabriel Botha

