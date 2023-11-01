An international team of researchers has made a groundbreaking discovery that suggests a massive anomaly within the Earth’s mantle may be a remnant of the collision that led to the formation of the moon. This finding not only sheds light on the internal structure of our planet but also provides valuable insights into its long-term evolution and the formation of the inner solar system.

Led by Prof. Deng Hongping of the Shanghai Astronomical Observatory, the research team utilized state-of-the-art computational fluid dynamics methods in their study, which was recently published in the prestigious journal Nature. By simulating the giant impact that occurred approximately 4.5 billion years ago between Earth and a Mars-sized proto-planet called Theia, they uncovered intriguing evidence supporting the moon’s origin from the debris generated by this collision.

Interestingly, previous theories suggested that the compositions of Earth and the moon should have been distinct due to their different materials. However, high-precision isotope measurements challenged this conventional wisdom by revealing remarkably similar compositions. In their study, Prof. Deng’s team found that the giant impact actually led to the stratification of Earth’s mantle, with the upper mantle featuring a magma ocean resulting from the mixing of materials from both Earth and Theia, while the lower mantle retained the composition of early Earth.

Moreover, the researchers concluded that the lower mantle of Earth may still be dominated by pre-impact Earth material, which has a different elemental composition, including higher silicon content, than the upper mantle. This finding challenges the widely accepted idea that the giant impact resulted in the homogenization of Earth’s early composition, suggesting instead that it marked the onset of the planet’s geological evolution over billions of years.

Additionally, the research team also delved into the origins of the Large Low Velocity Provinces (LLVPs), anomalous regions found at the base of Earth’s mantle. These regions, located beneath the African and Pacific tectonic plates, exhibit significantly reduced wave velocities when seismic waves pass through them. While their origins have remained a mystery, the team proposed that LLVPs could have evolved from a small amount of material from Theia that entered Earth’s lower mantle. Through extensive simulations and analysis, they estimated that approximately 2% of Earth’s mass could be made up of Theian mantle material.

This groundbreaking research opens up new avenues for understanding Earth’s formation and the geological processes that have shaped our planet over billions of years. By challenging existing theories and providing novel insights, Prof. Deng and his team have paved the way for future studies to explore the complexities of Earth’s deep interior and its connection to the formation of our moon.

Tambayoyin (FAQ)

1. What is the giant impact theory?

The giant impact theory suggests that the moon was formed as a result of a massive collision between Earth and a Mars-sized proto-planet called Theia approximately 4.5 billion years ago.

2. How did the recent research contribute to our understanding of moon formation?

The recent research revealed that the giant impact led to the stratification of Earth’s mantle, with the upper mantle featuring a magma ocean resulting from the mixing of materials from Earth and Theia. This finding challenges previous theories by suggesting that the moon’s formation actually marked the beginning of Earth’s geological evolution.

3. What are Large Low Velocity Provinces (LLVPs)?

LLVPs are anomalous regions located at the base of Earth’s mantle beneath the African and Pacific tectonic plates. When seismic waves pass through these areas, wave velocity is significantly reduced. The origins of LLVPs have remained a mystery, but the recent research suggests that they could be related to the entry of Theian material into Earth’s lower mantle.

4. How do LLVPs impact Earth’s geological processes?

LLVPs have significant implications for mantle evolution, the formation and movement of supercontinents, and the structure of Earth’s tectonic plates. Understanding the origins and behavior of LLVPs is crucial for unraveling the complexities of Earth’s deep interior.