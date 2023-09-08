Rayuwar Gari

Kamfanonin Mitsubishi Heavy sun ƙaddamar da XRISM da SLIM akan Roket H-IIA F47

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 8, 2023
Kamfanonin Mitsubishi Heavy sun ƙaddamar da XRISM da SLIM akan Roket H-IIA F47

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) successfully launched the X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) and the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) on the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 47 (H-IIA F47) from the Tanegashima Space Center. The launch took place at 8:42:11 am on September 7, 2023, Japan Standard Time. Both missions separated from the launch vehicle as planned.

XRISM is a significant mission led by the Japanese space agency, JAXA, focused on studying X-ray emissions from celestial objects. Its primary objective is to better understand the structure and evolution of the universe by observing X-rays from black holes, neutron stars, and galaxy clusters. XRISM combines imaging and spectroscopy to provide groundbreaking insights into various scientific domains.

SLIM, on the other hand, aims to explore the Moon’s surface and demonstrate precision landing capabilities. By achieving a high level of precision in lunar landings, SLIM can pave the way for targeted scientific investigations and safe placements of future crewed and uncrewed landers in areas of interest. The mission incorporates advanced guidance, navigation, and control technologies to avoid obstacles during descent.

SLIM’s intended landing site is the Procellarum KREEP Terrane region on the Moon, which is scientifically interesting due to the presence of specific lunar rocks offering insights into the Moon’s volcanic activity and geological history. SLIM’s compact design showcases JAXA’s emphasis on efficient and smart exploration missions, serving as a model for future small-scale lunar missions.

Overall, the successful launch of XRISM and SLIM marks a significant advancement in understanding celestial objects’ X-ray emissions and exploring the Moon’s surface with precision landing capabilities.

Ma'anar:
– XRISM: X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission, a space mission centered on studying X-ray emissions from celestial objects.
– SLIM: Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, a mission aimed at demonstrating precision landing capabilities on the Moon.
– JAXA: Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, the Japanese space agency responsible for various activities related to aerospace research, technology development, and satellite launch into orbit.

Sources:
– Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI)
- Hukumar Binciken Aerospace ta Japan (JAXA)

By Mampho Brescia

