India’s Chandrayaan-3 lander has revealed valuable new data about the composition of the moon’s surface, including the presence of unexpectedly high levels of sulfur. The lander touched down near the moon’s south pole on August 23, 2023, and provided scientists with important insights into the moon’s geology.

Chandrayaan-3’s rover, Pragyan, analyzed the elemental composition of the lunar soil using its alpha particle X-ray spectrometer and laser-induced breakdown spectrometer. While the presence of elements such as iron, titanium, aluminum, and calcium was not surprising, the high levels of sulfur came as a surprise.

Sulfur is known to exist on the moon but at a very low concentration. The discovery of higher levels near the lunar poles is significant because it could have implications for future lunar exploration and potential human settlement. Sulfur could be used as a resource for living off the land, allowing astronauts to produce materials like sulfur-based concrete, solar cells, batteries, and fertilizer.

The presence of sulfur in the moon’s soil is linked to volcanic activity. Rocks deep within the moon contain sulfur, which is released as gas during volcanic eruptions. Some of the sulfur remains within the rock as it cools, leading to its association with the moon’s dark volcanic rocks.

The measurements of sulfur on the moon’s surface are the first of their kind. The data collected will help scientists better understand the geologic history of the moon and its formation and evolution. The polar regions of the moon, where the sulfur concentration was found to be higher, could have different compositions and environmental conditions compared to the equatorial regions.

The findings also suggest that sulfur in the polar regions could have formed from the moon’s thin atmosphere or from ancient volcanic eruptions and meteorite impacts. Further analysis and calibration of the data from Chandrayaan-3 will be necessary to determine the exact amount of sulfur present.

While the lander is currently hibernating through the lunar night, scientists hope to gather more valuable measurements if it awakens. The data collected by Chandrayaan-3 will contribute to our understanding of the moon’s geology and pave the way for future lunar exploration and resource utilization.

Source: Tattaunawar