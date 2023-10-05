Rayuwar Gari

Kungiyar Binciken Sararin Samaniya ta Indiya za ta gudanar da gwajin zubar da ciki ga Ofishin Jakadancin Gaganyaan

Oct 5, 2023
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing for a crucial inflight abort test of the crew escape system for the Gaganyaan mission, India’s first human spaceflight venture. The test is scheduled to take place by the end of October 2023.

The Crew Escape System (CES) is a safety feature designed to quickly separate the crew module from its launch vehicle in case of an emergency during launch. This month’s test vehicle TV-D1 will be the first of four abort missions planned under the Gaganyaan program.

The goal of the upcoming test is to validate the performance of the CES under different conditions, such as high dynamic pressure and transonic conditions. The test vehicle, a single-stage rocket based on liquid propulsion, has been specifically developed for this purpose.

The Thiruvananthapuram-based Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), the lead center of ISRO, is overseeing the preparations for the test. According to VSSC Director S Unnikrishnan Nair, all vehicle systems have arrived at the launch site and final assembly is currently underway.

Additionally, Nair mentioned the potential for the test vehicle to be used for space tourism. The vehicle has the capability to carry a crew module to an altitude of 100 km and safely return to Earth.

The Gaganyaan mission aims to demonstrate India’s capability to send a crew of two to three members to a circular orbit of approximately 400 km around the Earth for a mission lasting one to three days. The crew module is designed with a pressurized metallic inner structure and an unpressurized external structure with a thermal protection system to provide a comfortable environment for the crew in space.

The heavy-lift launcher of ISRO, the LVM3 rocket, has been identified as the launch vehicle for the Gaganyaan mission. However, Nair clarified that the LVM3 cannot be used to conduct tests to validate the CES due to its high cost.

