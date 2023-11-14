Farewell to Frank Borman: Reflecting on a Pioneer’s Legacy

Frank Borman, a tenacious and devoted astronaut, who led humanity’s first circumnavigation of the Moon, passed away last week at the age of 95. With his passing, the number of surviving Apollo lunar voyagers is now down to eight. Borman, an uncomplicated military man known for his grit and determination, embodied the spirit of duty, honor, and service to his country.

Born in Gary, Indiana, Borman developed a love for aviation at a young age. He embarked on his journey to the skies when his father took him on a barnstorming ride in a World War One biplane, an experience that captivated him and ignited his passion for flight. Throughout his life, Borman pursued his love for aviation, earning his pilot’s license and flying rubber-band-propelled model airplanes as a teenager.

In 1962, Borman joined NASA as part of the second astronaut class, known as the “new nine,” which included Neil Armstrong and Ed White. His extensive experience as a fighter pilot set him apart from his peers. Borman’s most notable mission came in 1965 when he commanded Gemini 7 alongside Jim Lovell. The mission aimed to prove that humans could survive two weeks in space, a duration necessary for a journey to the Moon and back.

Despite setbacks and mission changes, Borman’s unwavering focus on the mission never wavered. During the Gemini 7 mission, he and Lovell successfully rendezvoused with Gemini 6, setting a milestone for U.S. manned spaceflight. Their spacecraft orbited the Earth for 206 times, demonstrating the endurance and capabilities of humans in space.

Following Gemini 7, Borman was selected to fly Apollo 8, originally designated as Apollo 3 before tragic events reshaped the program. The mission became a pivotal moment in space exploration as Borman, Jim Lovell, and William Anders became the first humans to orbit the Moon.

Frank Borman’s legacy as an astronaut and pioneer in space exploration will be remembered for his unwavering dedication, determination, and contributions to humanity’s understanding of the cosmos. His passing marks the end of an era, but his spirit will continue to inspire future generations of space explorers.

