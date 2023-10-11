The upcoming annular “Ring of Fire” solar eclipse on October 14, 2023 presents a great opportunity for photographers to capture stunning images of this celestial event. Here are some tips to help you photograph the eclipse:

Ensure your safety and protect your camera by using a special solar filter, just like you would use eclipse glasses to protect your eyes. Using a tripod and a delayed shutter release timer can also help stabilize your camera and avoid blurry images.

Any Camera Is a Good Camera

You don’t need an expensive DSLR to capture great photos of the eclipse. Whether you have a high-end camera or a camera phone, the most important factor is your skill as a photographer. The key is to have a good eye and a vision for the image you want to create. If you don’t have a telephoto zoom lens, focus on taking landscape shots that capture the changing environment.

While the sun is the main focus during an eclipse, don’t forget to look around you. As the moon passes in front of the sun, the landscape will be bathed in long shadows, creating unique lighting and shadows. Natural pinholes created by overlapping leaves can create mini eclipse replicas on the ground. Experiment with wide-angle shots to capture the overall eclipse experience.

Capture the emotion and excitement of people watching the eclipse. The reactions of those around you can make for great photos. NASA photographer Bill Ingalls suggests focusing on the human element to truly capture the essence of the event.

Familiarize yourself with your camera’s settings before the eclipse. Understand how to adjust exposure and manually focus your camera for crisp shots. Test your settings beforehand using the uneclipsed sun to find the optimal exposure. This will ensure you are ready to capture the partial or annular stages of the eclipse.

After the eclipse, share your photos with friends and family. Tag the photos on social media with @NASA to connect with others who have captured the eclipse across the country.

Remember to also take the time to enjoy the eclipse with your own eyes, but make sure to wear your solar viewing glasses throughout the entire event to protect your eyes.

