Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Science

Wani tauraron dan Adam na dalibin Estoniya, ESTCube-2, wanda Hukumar Kula da Sararin Samaniya ta Turai ta harba shi zuwa sararin samaniya

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 10, 2023
Wani tauraron dan Adam na dalibin Estoniya, ESTCube-2, wanda Hukumar Kula da Sararin Samaniya ta Turai ta harba shi zuwa sararin samaniya

The Estonian student satellite, ESTCube-2, has been successfully transported to orbit onboard the European Space Agency’s Vega launcher. Developed by space enthusiasts and students, ESTCube-2 is the successor to Estonia’s first satellite, ESCube-1, which was launched in 2013 and completed a two-year mission.

The ESTCube-2 project was mainly led by the University of Tartu, with the support of Tartu Observatory. The team’s goal is to put Estonian space technology on the international stage and to develop, build, and launch scientific nanosatellite missions. Additionally, they aim to promote science in schools and among the wider public.

The three-unit ESTCube-2 satellite is made up of three 10 x 10 x 10-centimeter cubes, weighing a total of 4.5 kilograms. The avionics module, platform, and integration of experiments were developed by the ESTCube-2 team, while the scientific experiments themselves were developed by partnering organizations.

One of the primary goals of ESTCube-2 is to test technologies that help address various issues related to space exploration. The satellite’s main payload is the plasma brake experiment, developed by the Finnish Meteorological Institute, which aims to mitigate space debris in Earth’s low orbit. The plasma brake works similarly to an electric sail, serving as a brake in the Earth’s ionosphere and a sail in the solar wind.

Alongside the plasma brake experiment, the satellite also carries two Earth observation cameras and conducts materials corrosion testing in space. ESTCube-2 orbits the Earth 14 times per day, with around eight to ten of those passes over Estonia, providing scientists with a seven-minute window to capture signals.

Sources: BNS, Tartu Observatory

By Gabriel Botha

shafi Post

Science

Mata sun gwammace Ƙarfin Jiki a cikin ɗan gajeren lokaci, amma Haɗin kai don Nasara na Dogon lokaci.

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Jagora don Kallon Lafiya da Hoton Kusufin Rana na Shekara-shekara

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Tauraron Dan Adam a Sararin Sama: Barazana ga Tauraron Radiyo da Haɗin Mu da Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ka rasa

Science

Mata sun gwammace Ƙarfin Jiki a cikin ɗan gajeren lokaci, amma Haɗin kai don Nasara na Dogon lokaci.

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Jagora don Kallon Lafiya da Hoton Kusufin Rana na Shekara-shekara

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Tauraron Dan Adam a Sararin Sama: Barazana ga Tauraron Radiyo da Haɗin Mu da Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Fluorescence da ake amfani da shi don auna matakan damuwa a cikin waken soya da aka fallasa ga Ozone

Oct 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments