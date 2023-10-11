Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Science

Sabuwar na'urar hangen nesa ta kasar Sin tana nufin Haɓaka na'urar hangen nesa ta NASA

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 11, 2023
Sabuwar na'urar hangen nesa ta kasar Sin tana nufin Haɓaka na'urar hangen nesa ta NASA

China has announced plans to launch the Chinese Space Station Telescope (CSST) next year, a project aimed at bolstering the nation’s space research goals. The CSST, also known as “Xuntian,” will aid in new astronomical discoveries and provide valuable insights into the universe. It will co-orbit with China’s Tiangoing Space Station and be periodically overhauled by Chinese spacewalkers.

The Chinese Space Telescope is designed to surpass the capabilities of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. With a two-meter diameter primary mirror, it will take deep-field survey observations with an area of 17,500 square degrees and make fine observations of celestial bodies using its 2.5 billion pixel camera. The CSST can obtain high-definition panoramic views of the universe with a field of view 300 times wider than the Hubble Telescope.

According to Lin Xiqiang, the deputy director of the China Manned Space Agency, the CSST will make breakthroughs in areas such as dark matter, dark energy, cosmology, the Milky Way galaxy, and neighboring galaxies. The telescope will have similar image quality to the Hubble Telescope, but with a wider field of view.

While China is making strides in space exploration, NASA has been a leader in the field for many years. The Hubble Telescope has provided valuable information about the universe, including stunning images of supernovas and dying stars. However, due to its aging systems, NASA plans to decommission the International Space Station and develop a more advanced space vessel.

China’s launch of the CSST represents a significant step in expanding our knowledge of outer space. The telescope’s capabilities will allow for further exploration and research, providing valuable insights into the cosmos. As countries like China continue to develop their space programs, the future of space exploration looks promising.

Sources:
–Space.com
– Kamfanin Dillancin Labarai na Xinhua

By Gabriel Botha

shafi Post

Science

Mata sun gwammace Ƙarfin Jiki a cikin ɗan gajeren lokaci, amma Haɗin kai don Nasara na Dogon lokaci.

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Jagora don Kallon Lafiya da Hoton Kusufin Rana na Shekara-shekara

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Tauraron Dan Adam a Sararin Sama: Barazana ga Tauraron Radiyo da Haɗin Mu da Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ka rasa

Science

Mata sun gwammace Ƙarfin Jiki a cikin ɗan gajeren lokaci, amma Haɗin kai don Nasara na Dogon lokaci.

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Jagora don Kallon Lafiya da Hoton Kusufin Rana na Shekara-shekara

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Tauraron Dan Adam a Sararin Sama: Barazana ga Tauraron Radiyo da Haɗin Mu da Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Fluorescence da ake amfani da shi don auna matakan damuwa a cikin waken soya da aka fallasa ga Ozone

Oct 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments