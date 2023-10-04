Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Science

Kasar Sin na shirin fadada tashar sararin samaniyar Tiangong tare da sabbin na'urori

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 4, 2023
Kasar Sin na shirin fadada tashar sararin samaniyar Tiangong tare da sabbin na'urori

China revealed its plans to send new modules to its Tiangong space station in order to increase its volume and capabilities at the 47th International Astronautical Congress. Zhang Qiao of the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST) presented the plan to expand Tiangong from three modules to six. The expansion will involve launching a multi-functional expansion module with six docking ports, which will dock at the forward port of the core module. The timeline for these launches is estimated to be around four years from now. An expanded Tiangong would be over a third of the mass of the International Space Station (ISS), which is currently a massive 450 metric tons.

In addition to expansion, China is also developing expansion interfaces for hosting large external payloads and inflatable modules that can serve as habitats and verification for crewed lunar exploration. The Chinese space contractor, CASC, which includes CAST, is involved in developing and manufacturing the spacecraft and modules for Tiangong.

Other plans for Tiangong include the launch of a co-orbiting space telescope called Xuntian, which will be able to dock with the station for maintenance, repairs, refueling, and upgrades. The space station will also be equipped with 3D printers, intelligent robots, upgraded connectivity and robotic arms, and a space debris observation system. A digital twin of the station is also in the works.

China’s space activities are expanding, with plans to send astronauts to the moon and construct an International Lunar Research Station in the 2030s. They are also working on a Mars sample return mission. The growing scope of these projects reflects an increase in resources for the Chinese space sector, but may pose logistical, technical, and budgetary challenges.

Tiangong has also seen international cooperation, with over 100 scientific research projects initiated and selected experiments through the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs. China is also seeking cooperation at the payload, technology, and module levels. They are considering opening Tiangong for various commercial purposes, including tourism, and have selected proposals for developing low-cost supply missions to the space station.

Sources:
– [source name] (source)
– [source name] (source)

By Robert Andrew

shafi Post

Science

Masana Taurari Sun Gano Fashewar Ban Mamaki a sararin samaniya: Sirrin Hasken Hasken Haske mai Saurin gani na gani.

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Masana kimiyya suna fuskantar "Kyakkyawan Matsala" kamar yadda Gwanin Samfurin Samfurin Ya ƙunshi Yalwar Material daga Asteroid Bennu

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Kasar Sin na shirin fadada tashar sararin samaniya a matsayin Madadin ISS

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ka rasa

Science

Masana Taurari Sun Gano Fashewar Ban Mamaki a sararin samaniya: Sirrin Hasken Hasken Haske mai Saurin gani na gani.

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Masana kimiyya suna fuskantar "Kyakkyawan Matsala" kamar yadda Gwanin Samfurin Samfurin Ya ƙunshi Yalwar Material daga Asteroid Bennu

Oct 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Kasar Sin na shirin fadada tashar sararin samaniya a matsayin Madadin ISS

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Hubble Space Telescope Ya Ɗauki Hoto Mai Ban Mamaki na Lenticular Galaxy NGC 612

Oct 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments