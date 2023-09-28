Rayuwar Gari

Science

Chandrayaan-3: Hope Fades ga Vikram Lander da Pragyan Rover

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 28, 2023
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has extended its wait to 14 days to establish contact with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover of Chandrayaan-3. However, former ISRO scientist Tapan Mishra believes that even if the rover fails to revive, it would be a miracle if the lander continues to work.

The Chandrayaan lander rover was originally designed for only 14 days of operation. In the extreme lunar conditions of the Southern pole, temperatures can drop to as low as -200 degrees Celsius. At such cold temperatures, plastic materials, carbon power materials, and electronics are likely to crack and fail. However, Mishra remains hopeful that ISRO has implemented effective thermal management measures to overcome these challenges.

To protect the electrical components from the harsh lunar night temperatures that can reach as low as -250 degrees Celsius, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover had been put into “sleep mode” during their mission. Scientists estimate there is only a 50% chance that these devices can endure the freezing temperatures.

Former ISRO chief AS Kiran Kumar expressed concerns that the chances of awakening the rover and lander are diminishing with time. The ISRO team, however, remains committed to establishing contact with the spacecraft until September 30, which marks the next lunar sunset. If the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover fail to wake up, ISRO has announced that they will remain on the moon as India’s lunar ambassador.

Sources:
– ANI (via Twitter)
– BBC (via YouTube)

