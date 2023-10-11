Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Science

Tauraruwa ta Tsakiya a cikin Nebula ta Duniya tana Haskaka Rayuwa

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 11, 2023
Tauraruwa ta Tsakiya a cikin Nebula ta Duniya tana Haskaka Rayuwa

Summary:
An international research team led by Professor Klaus Werner has studied a central star of a planetary nebula located in an open star cluster. They were able to determine the mass that the central star lost during its lifetime, shedding light on stellar evolution. The study is published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Open star clusters are collections of stars that have formed simultaneously from a dense cloud of gas and dust. The stars in these clusters are the same age but differ in mass. The more massive a star is, the faster it consumes its nuclear fuel and evolves into a white dwarf. The researchers used star clusters as a laboratory to measure the reliability of theories of stellar evolution.

One of the uncertainties in the theory of stellar evolution is how much matter a star loses during its lifetime. The mass loss is substantial, with stars like our sun losing about half their mass by the time they become white dwarfs. The relationship between a star’s birth mass and its mass at the time of death as a white dwarf is known as the initial-final mass relation.

The research team studied the central star in the Messier 37 star cluster and determined its mass to be 0.85 solar masses, indicating that it had lost 70% of its matter during its lifetime. The star also had a special chemical composition, indicating an unusual event in its recent past.

This precise determination of the initial-final mass relation is fundamental in astrophysics as it determines the final stage of a star’s evolution, whether it becomes a white dwarf, a neutron star in a supernova explosion, or a black hole. Additionally, the ejected matter from stars contributes to the chemical evolution of galaxies and the entire universe.

Source: Universitaet Tübingen

By Mampho Brescia

shafi Post

Science

Mata sun gwammace Ƙarfin Jiki a cikin ɗan gajeren lokaci, amma Haɗin kai don Nasara na Dogon lokaci.

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Jagora don Kallon Lafiya da Hoton Kusufin Rana na Shekara-shekara

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Tauraron Dan Adam a Sararin Sama: Barazana ga Tauraron Radiyo da Haɗin Mu da Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ka rasa

Science

Mata sun gwammace Ƙarfin Jiki a cikin ɗan gajeren lokaci, amma Haɗin kai don Nasara na Dogon lokaci.

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Jagora don Kallon Lafiya da Hoton Kusufin Rana na Shekara-shekara

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Tauraron Dan Adam a Sararin Sama: Barazana ga Tauraron Radiyo da Haɗin Mu da Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Fluorescence da ake amfani da shi don auna matakan damuwa a cikin waken soya da aka fallasa ga Ozone

Oct 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments