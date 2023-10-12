Rayuwar Gari

Welsh University Contributes to Space Telescope Mission Exploring the Universe’s Creation

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 12, 2023
Cardiff University in Wales will be providing expertise and technology for a space telescope mission that aims to study the creation of the universe. The project will specifically focus on the Big Bang and how the universe was formed over 13.7 billion years ago.

The mission, known as LiteBIRD, will analyze the remnants left behind from the Big Bang. The satellite will test the current theory surrounding the universe’s formation, including the concept of cosmological inflation, which suggests that the universe rapidly expanded immediately after the Big Bang.

LiteBIRD aims to launch in the early 2030s and will consist of a combination of high, mid, and low frequency telescopes. Professors Peter Hargrave and Erminia Calabrese of Cardiff University’s School of Physics and Astronomy will lead the UK contribution to the mission. They will be responsible for designing and building the optics for two of the telescopes.

With the help of Cardiff University’s “unique technologies,” the mission hopes to effectively investigate the properties of the cosmic microwave background (CMB) light. This will enable scientists to search for evidence of gravitational waves that could have been caused by inflation right after the Big Bang. The findings will either confirm or rule out various inflation models, providing a deeper understanding of the origins of our universe.

The UK Space Agency (UKSA) has provided an initial funding of £2.7m for the project, which will be used to design the specialized telescopes and produce the necessary lenses and filters at Cardiff University.

This collaboration between Cardiff University and the LiteBIRD consortium marks a significant contribution to the exploration of the universe’s creation and will further enhance our understanding of how it all began.

