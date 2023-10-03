Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Science

Samfuran Asteroid Daga Bennu Suna Koma Duniya Lafiya

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 3, 2023
Samfuran Asteroid Daga Bennu Suna Koma Duniya Lafiya

On Sunday, September 24, samples of the asteroid Bennu successfully returned to Earth. This was the result of a mission carried out by the NASA spacecraft OSIRIS-Rex, which was launched in 2016 with the goal of gathering samples from the asteroid and bringing them back to Earth. The spacecraft arrived at Bennu in 2018, where it spent two years mapping and studying the asteroid’s surface before making contact and collecting a sample.

Bennu, discovered in 1999, is a roundish asteroid approximately half a kilometer in size. It is thought to be a remnant of a larger asteroid that may have collided with another space rock in the distant past. Bennu’s composition is rich in carbon, making it a valuable target for study. By analyzing samples from Bennu, scientists hope to gain insight into the formation of our solar system and the potential danger of asteroid impacts on Earth.

The OSIRIS-Rex mission marks NASA’s second successful attempt at returning material from deep space. Its first robotic sample-return mission, the Genesis mission, captured solar wind particles but unfortunately, the recovery phase resulted in contamination of the particles. The Stardust mission, on the other hand, successfully retrieved material from the tail of Comet Wild-2.

After leaving Bennu’s orbit, the OSIRIS-Rex spacecraft began its journey back to Earth in May 2021. On September 24, 2023, the sample recovery capsule containing the Bennu samples reentered Earth’s atmosphere and safely landed in the Utah desert. The samples will be stored in a sterile environment at NASA’s Johnson Space Center before being distributed to scientific laboratories worldwide, including Canada.

Canadian scientists played a significant role in the mission, developing and providing an optical laser altimeter to determine the best location for the spacecraft to touch down on Bennu. As a result, they will receive approximately four percent of the returned sample for study. The Bennu samples are expected to provide valuable insights into the formation of the solar system and the potential for life on other celestial bodies.

Sources: NASA, ABC News

By Vicky Stavropoulou

shafi Post

Science

Ziyarar Zirga-Zirgar Lunar ta kasar Sin ta ci gaba a matsayin shirin Beijing na balaguro da tashar bincike a nan gaba

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Athena: The AI-Powered Fire Modelling System Yakin Bushfires a NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Jirgin NASA OSIRIS-REx Ya Koma Samfurin Asteroid Na Tarihi Zuwa Duniya

Oct 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ka rasa

Science

Ziyarar Zirga-Zirgar Lunar ta kasar Sin ta ci gaba a matsayin shirin Beijing na balaguro da tashar bincike a nan gaba

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Athena: The AI-Powered Fire Modelling System Yakin Bushfires a NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Jirgin NASA OSIRIS-REx Ya Koma Samfurin Asteroid Na Tarihi Zuwa Duniya

Oct 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Hoto mai ban mamaki na NGC 4654: Tsakanin Ƙaƙwalwar Galaxy a cikin Virgo Cluster

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments