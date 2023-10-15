Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Science

Masana Taurari Suna Lura da Ƙarar Ƙarar Ƙarar Ƙarfafawa ta Ƙarshen Duniyar Ice

ByRobert Andrew

Oct 15, 2023
Masana Taurari Suna Lura da Ƙarar Ƙarar Ƙarar Ƙarfafawa ta Ƙarshen Duniyar Ice

Astronomers have made a groundbreaking discovery by detecting a massive dust cloud resulting from the collision between two ice worlds in the ASASSN-21qj system, located 1,800 lightyears away from Earth. The collision created a dust cloud that has moved in front of the host star and caused it to dim over time. The tell-tale increase in infrared wavelengths before the dimming of the star provided evidence of the collision. The results of this observation have been published in the journal Nature.

The impact event brought hidden material, normally buried beneath layers of hydrogen and helium in giant planets, to the surface. The release of a significant amount of water vapor cooled the post-impact body down to 1000K (726°C), shedding light on the planet’s internal composition.

Scientists were able to determine that the collision involved two ice giant exoplanets due to calculations, computer models, and a brightening observed in the infrared frequencies by an amateur astronomer. This collision is reminiscent of the relationship between Uranus and Neptune in our own Solar System.

Over a period of approximately three years, the dust cloud moved in front of the host star as observed from Earth. In the coming years, the cloud is predicted to expand, eventually smearing around the orbit of the celestial body resulting from the collision. Astronomers plan to use both ground and space-based instruments to continue studying the debris cloud, speculating that it may coalesce into one or multiple moons around the new planet.

This discovery opens up new opportunities to investigate the interior composition of giant planets and gain insights into the dynamics of planet formation through collisions. Further research will contribute to our understanding of the formation and evolution of planetary systems.

Sources:
- yanayi (jarida)
– Ludmila Carone, astronomer
– Simon Lock, co-lead author of the paper

By Robert Andrew

shafi Post

Science

NASA Ta Gano Mahimman Mahimman Abubuwan Tushen Rayuwa A Duniya A cikin Samfuran Asteroid

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Wani Sabon Injini Mai Haɓaka Ruwan Jini na Kwakwalwa Yana Bada Haske akan Ƙirƙirar Ƙwaƙwalwar Tsawon Lokaci

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Kwayoyin cuta waɗanda ke tsira akan ma'adanai na iya riƙe alamun tarihin Duniya

Oct 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ka rasa

Science

NASA Ta Gano Mahimman Mahimman Abubuwan Tushen Rayuwa A Duniya A cikin Samfuran Asteroid

Oct 17, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Wani Sabon Injini Mai Haɓaka Ruwan Jini na Kwakwalwa Yana Bada Haske akan Ƙirƙirar Ƙwaƙwalwar Tsawon Lokaci

Oct 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Kwayoyin cuta waɗanda ke tsira akan ma'adanai na iya riƙe alamun tarihin Duniya

Oct 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Babban Abun Dadi Mai Bakin Ciki na iya Mu'amala da Al'ada ta Al'ada Ta Hanyar Dark Photon, Sabon Bincike Yana Ba da Shawarwari

Oct 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments