Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Science

Jaruma Samantha Cristoforetti Ta Nuna Yadda Ake Sha Coffee A Sararin Samaniya

ByMampho Brescia

Oct 2, 2023
Jaruma Samantha Cristoforetti Ta Nuna Yadda Ake Sha Coffee A Sararin Samaniya

A video shared by the European Space Agency (ESA) showcases astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti demonstrating how coffee is consumed aboard the International Space Station (ISS). In celebration of International Coffee Day on October 1, Cristoforetti demonstrates the unique process of drinking coffee in space.

The video begins with Cristoforetti attempting to drink coffee from a regular cup, but it does not flow out due to the lack of gravity. She then retrieves a specially designed cup known as a “space cup.” Cristoforetti pours coffee into the space cup and successfully drinks it.

The specially designed space cup is part of the Capillary Beverage investigation conducted by NASA. These microgravity cups collect data on the passive movement of complex fluids and help engineers understand capillary fluid physics. The cup’s unique design utilizes surface tension, wetting conditions, and special geometry to deliver the liquid to the lip of the cup.

The video, shared on October 1, has garnered nearly 240,000 views and over 1,900 likes. Viewers commented on the fascinating demonstration, with one Instagram user expressing their desire for a late-night coffee after watching the video.

Sources:
- Hukumar Kula da Sararin Samaniya ta Turai (ESA)
- NASA

Overall, the video offers an intriguing insight into the challenges astronauts face in consuming everyday beverages in space and highlights the innovative solutions developed to overcome these obstacles.

By Mampho Brescia

shafi Post

Science

Athena: The AI-Powered Fire Modelling System Yakin Bushfires a NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Jirgin NASA OSIRIS-REx Ya Koma Samfurin Asteroid Na Tarihi Zuwa Duniya

Oct 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Hoto mai ban mamaki na NGC 4654: Tsakanin Ƙaƙwalwar Galaxy a cikin Virgo Cluster

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ka rasa

Science

Athena: The AI-Powered Fire Modelling System Yakin Bushfires a NSW

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Jirgin NASA OSIRIS-REx Ya Koma Samfurin Asteroid Na Tarihi Zuwa Duniya

Oct 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Hoto mai ban mamaki na NGC 4654: Tsakanin Ƙaƙwalwar Galaxy a cikin Virgo Cluster

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Binciken Lunar ta hanyar Shirin Artemis na NASA yana da nufin buɗe asirin sararin samaniya mai zurfi

Oct 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments