Antarctica Yana Kafa Sabon Rikodi don Kankara mafi ƙanƙantar Teku

Antarctica has recently achieved a new milestone for the lowest annual maximum amount of sea ice ever recorded around the continent. This new record surpasses the previous low by a staggering one million square kilometers. The decrease in sea ice coverage has been a recurring trend in Antarctica, raising concerns among scientists about the potential consequences for climate change and rising sea levels worldwide.

Typically, each September marks the point at which Antarctica’s sea ice reaches its maximum extent. Between 1981 and 2010, the average maximum extent was observed to be around 18.71 million square kilometers. However, preliminary analysis by the US National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) suggests that this year’s maximum extent only reached 16.96 million square kilometers on September 10th and has since declined.

The 2023 maximum extent falls approximately 1.75 million square kilometers below the long-term average and about 1 million square kilometers below the previous record low set in 1986. Dr. Will Hobbs, a sea ice scientist at the University of Tasmania, noted that the rate of growth in Antarctica’s sea ice has been extraordinarily slow since April. He described the situation as “something spectacular” compared to both the average and previous records.

While sea ice losses in the Ross Sea region can be attributed to winds pushing the ice towards the continent, accompanied by warmer air, the reasons behind ice loss in other parts of Antarctica remain unclear. The continent’s sea ice experiences an annual cycle, reaching its lowest extent in February and its highest levels in September. However, a series of record lows have been observed since 2016, challenging the previously stable state.

Scientists are in the process of deciphering the factors contributing to these record lows. Natural variability and global heating are believed to be potential culprits. Although Dr. Hobbs believes the “scientific barrier” has not been crossed yet to confidently assert that the records are solely due to global heating, the loss of sea ice aligns with climate change projections.

The NSIDC suggests that the decline in sea ice since 2016 is likely linked to the warming of the upper layer of the ocean. Concerns arise that this decrease might initiate a long-term trend, as oceans are warming globally, and warm water mixing in the Southern Ocean polar layer might persist.

The consequences of diminishing sea ice have far-reaching implications. Sea ice acts as a barrier that shields land-based ice from entering the ocean, potentially causing a substantial rise in sea levels. Furthermore, sea ice assists in reflecting the sun’s energy back into space. With less sea ice present, more of the ocean absorbs the sun’s energy, leading to further warming of the Southern Ocean and ice loss.

Dr. Ariaan Purich, a climate scientist specializing in Antarctica and the Southern Ocean at Monash University, highlights the significance of this decline and its impact on the planet. She emphasizes that low levels of sea ice may signify the future we are facing, and it is occurring right now. The concerns raised by scientists regarding this unprecedented reduction in sea ice call for increased attention and urgent action to address the underlying causes.

– Sea ice: Frozen seawater that forms in polar regions.

– Global heating: The rise in average global temperature due to greenhouse gas emissions, primarily caused by human activities.

– Climate change projections: Predictions or forecasts about future climate conditions based on scientific models and data analysis.

