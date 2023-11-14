In a bid to address the escalating problem of space debris, aerospace company Airbus has unveiled a revolutionary device called Detumbler. This innovative creation aims to prevent defunct satellites from spiraling out of control and safeguard Earth’s orbit.

Detumbler, weighing approximately 100 grams, is a magnetic damping device designed to be attached to satellites approaching the end of their operational life. It features a central rotor wheel and magnets that interact with Earth’s magnetic field. This interaction enables the device to behave like a compass, maintaining alignment with Earth’s magnetic field when the satellite is functioning correctly in its orbit. However, if the satellite begins to tumble, the rotor’s movement triggers eddy currents, generating friction that decelerates the motion and prevents unwanted and unpredictable movements.

Developed by Airbus in 2021 with support from the French Space Agency CNES, Detumbler tackles the increasing risks posed by space debris. Dead satellites often tumble erratically, posing threats of collision with other spacecraft or uncontrolled reentries into Earth’s atmosphere. By utilizing Detumbler, future missions dedicated to cleaning up space debris would have a higher chance of capturing and controlling defunct satellites, reducing the potential hazards they present.

To demonstrate the effectiveness of the device, Detumbler will be tested on the Exo-0 nanosatellite from EnduroSat in early 2024, showcasing its detumbling capabilities.

Currently, the Department of Defense’s global Space Surveillance Network tracks over 27,000 pieces of orbital debris, with numerous smaller fragments eluding detection. As the global space industry continues to expand, the number of debris objects grows, elevating the risk of collisions in Earth’s orbit. The urgency for mitigation methods is evident, exemplified by a recent incident where a space debris clean-up mission’s target was struck by space debris in August.

As the space industry advances, innovative solutions like Detumbler will play a crucial role in preserving the integrity of Earth’s orbit and ensuring the sustainability of space exploration for future generations.

FAQ

What is Detumbler?

Detumbler is a magnetic damping device developed by Airbus to prevent defunct satellites from tumbling uncontrollably in Earth’s orbit.

How does Detumbler work?

Detumbler features a central rotor wheel and magnets that interact with Earth’s magnetic field. It behaves like a compass, aligning with the magnetic field during normal satellite operation. If the satellite starts to tumble, the rotor’s movement generates eddy currents that create friction to slow down the motion.

Why is space debris a problem?

Space debris poses risks of collision with operational spacecraft and uncontrolled reentries into Earth’s atmosphere. The increasing number of objects in orbit heightens the chances of these hazardous incidents.

What are the potential applications of Detumbler?

Detumbler can assist future missions dedicated to space debris cleanup by keeping defunct satellites on predictable paths in Earth’s orbit, making their capture and control easier.

How many orbital debris objects are currently being tracked?

The Department of Defense’s global Space Surveillance Network currently tracks over 27,000 orbital debris pieces. Additionally, there are numerous smaller fragments that remain undetected.

