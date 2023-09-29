Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Science

The ALICE Experiment Measures the Lifetime of Hypertritons with Precision

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 29, 2023
The ALICE Experiment Measures the Lifetime of Hypertritons with Precision

A recent study conducted by the ALICE collaboration at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC) has measured the lifetime of a hypertriton, a tritium nucleus with a replaced neutron, with remarkable precision. Hypertritons are a type of hypernucleus that contain a Lambda hyperon and have been the focus of extensive research since their discovery in the 1950s.

The ALICE collaboration, a research group that studies nuclear collisions, used the LHC to collect data on hypertritons and antihypertritons decaying in (anti)3He and a charged pion during 2018. Using advanced computational techniques, the researchers were able to analyze the data and measure the hypertriton lifetime and the separation energy of the Lambda particle.

These precise measurements are vital for understanding the properties of hypertritons and refining our understanding of Λ-nucleon interactions, which play a role in neutron star properties. Additionally, the measurements provide insight into the structure of hypertritons, specifically their level of binding.

The results of this study are consistent with a loosely bound hypertriton, which helps to constrain hyperon-nucleon interaction models. The ALICE collaboration’s measurements add valuable information to the field of hypernuclear physics and pave the way for further exploration of these unique nuclear complexes.

Sources:
- Takardun rubutun jiki: https://journals.aps.org/prl/abstract/10.1103/PhysRevLett.126.182301

By Vicky Stavropoulou

shafi Post

Science

Bincike Ya Bayyana Tasirin Keken Methane A Tafkunan Arctic akan Sauyin Yanayi

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

NASA da SpaceX Sun Sanya Ranar Kaddamar da Ranar Oktoba don Ofishin Jakadancin Psyche

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Muhimmancin Gudanar da Zaɓuɓɓukan Kuki don Ƙwarewar Kan layi na Keɓaɓɓen

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ka rasa

Science

Bincike Ya Bayyana Tasirin Keken Methane A Tafkunan Arctic akan Sauyin Yanayi

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

NASA da SpaceX Sun Sanya Ranar Kaddamar da Ranar Oktoba don Ofishin Jakadancin Psyche

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Muhimmancin Gudanar da Zaɓuɓɓukan Kuki don Ƙwarewar Kan layi na Keɓaɓɓen

Sep 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

NASA Tana Faɗa Ayyukan Sabbin Jiragen Saman Saman Sama don Kimiyyar Dabarun Dabaru

Sep 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments