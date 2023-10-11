Rayuwar Gari

Bayyana Sabbin Fasaha da Ƙarfin AI

Science

Shin Multivitamins na iya inganta ƙwaƙwalwar ajiya a cikin Manya?

ByGabriel Botha

Oct 11, 2023
Shin Multivitamins na iya inganta ƙwaƙwalwar ajiya a cikin Manya?

Recent studies are challenging the notion that multivitamins are useless. In fact, research is starting to suggest that older adults may actually benefit from taking them, particularly in terms of memory improvement.

A neuroscientist who specializes in studying aging brains was convinced to start taking a multivitamin after reviewing the data.

This shift in opinion is significant because multivitamins have long been considered ineffective and unnecessary by many doctors. However, the emerging evidence shows that certain nutrients found in these supplements may have a positive impact on cognitive function, particularly in older adults.

Memory decline is a common concern for aging individuals, and finding effective interventions is crucial. While a healthy diet can provide many essential nutrients, older adults may still benefit from the additional support provided by multivitamins.

It is important to note that multivitamins should not be seen as a replacement for a healthy lifestyle. Regular exercise, a balanced diet, and sufficient sleep are all crucial components of overall cognitive health. However, incorporating a multivitamin into one’s routine may offer additional support in maintaining and improving memory function.

As with any supplement, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before starting a multivitamin regimen, as individual needs and potential interactions with medications can vary.

Sources:

– Source article: “Multivitamins have a reputation among doctors as useless.”

– Neuroscientist study on aging brains

By Gabriel Botha

shafi Post

Science

Mata sun gwammace Ƙarfin Jiki a cikin ɗan gajeren lokaci, amma Haɗin kai don Nasara na Dogon lokaci.

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Jagora don Kallon Lafiya da Hoton Kusufin Rana na Shekara-shekara

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Tauraron Dan Adam a Sararin Sama: Barazana ga Tauraron Radiyo da Haɗin Mu da Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ka rasa

Science

Mata sun gwammace Ƙarfin Jiki a cikin ɗan gajeren lokaci, amma Haɗin kai don Nasara na Dogon lokaci.

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Jagora don Kallon Lafiya da Hoton Kusufin Rana na Shekara-shekara

Oct 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Tauraron Dan Adam a Sararin Sama: Barazana ga Tauraron Radiyo da Haɗin Mu da Cosmos

Oct 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Fluorescence da ake amfani da shi don auna matakan damuwa a cikin waken soya da aka fallasa ga Ozone

Oct 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments