Kadan Muhimman Bambance-bambancen Halitta Masu Siffar Furanni don Kudan zuma ko Masu Pollinators na Hummingbird

A study conducted by Carolyn Wessinger and her team at the University of South Carolina has revealed that a limited number of genetic variations play a crucial role in determining the distinct characteristics of flowers that attract different pollinators. The findings, published in the journal PLOS Biology, shed light on how specific genetic differences contribute to the evolution of flower traits tailored to either bees or hummingbirds.

Plants that rely on animal pollinators have developed unique sets of flower characteristics, known as “pollination syndromes,” which specifically cater to their pollinators. For example, most plants in the Penstemon genus have broad blue flowers that serve as landing pads for bees. However, certain species have evolved narrow tube-like red flowers that are adapted for hummingbird pollination.

To understand how these pollination syndromes are maintained genetically, the researchers analyzed the DNA of 229 plants from three related Penstemon species. They focused on two species adapted to bee pollination (P. neomexicanus and P. virgatus) and one species adapted to hummingbird pollination (P. barbatus). Surprisingly, they found only a small number of genetic variations that distinguish P. barbatus from its bee-pollinated relatives, despite the significant disparities in flower characteristics.

The study revealed that plants from the same region exhibited greater genetic similarity than individuals from distant locations, regardless of the species. This suggests genetic mixing between wildflowers adapted to different pollinators. However, the researchers identified 21 consistent genetic differences between species with distinct pollinators. These variations were distributed across the genome, raising the possibility that the suite of flower traits could be disrupted through genetic recombination, which occurs during the formation of gametes.

Three of the genetic variations are located close to genomic regions associated with flower color, width, and nectar volume—traits that are specific to different pollination syndromes. The researchers propose that rare hybridization events between neighboring bee-pollinated and hummingbird-pollinated Penstemon species, along with strong selection pressures to maintain flower characteristics tailored to each pollinator, may explain these findings.

Dr. Wessinger remarked that while bee- and hummingbird-pollinated species are easily distinguishable in the field due to their distinct flowers and plant structures, only a small number of genetic regions differentiate these species at the genetic level.

This study provides valuable insight into the genetic mechanisms underlying the adaptation of flowers to different pollinators. Understanding these genetic differences may have implications for the conservation and management of flowering plants and their associated pollinators.

Source: “A few essential genetic loci distinguish Penstemon species with flowers adapted to pollination by bees or hummingbirds,” PLOS Biology.