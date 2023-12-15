Sabon Fata: Shugaba Biden ya gana da Artemis II Crew

In an exciting development for space exploration, President Joe Biden recently met with the Artemis II crew, who are set to become the first astronauts to fly around the moon in 50 years. The crew, comprised of three Americans and one Canadian, expressed their gratitude to the President for his support and for honoring his promise to host them at the White House.

During the meeting, President Biden showcased a moon rock from the Apollo era that is currently on display in the Oval Office. This historic artifact serves as a symbol of the past achievements in space exploration and a reminder of the future possibilities that lie ahead.

The Artemis II crew will undertake their mission in NASA’s Orion capsule, which will launch atop a Space Launch System rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in late 2024. Their journey will not involve landing or entering lunar orbit, but rather flying around the moon and returning directly to Earth. This mission will serve as a vital precursor to a lunar landing planned for the following year.

Commander Reid Wiseman emphasized that the crew is focused on readiness rather than a specific launch date, ensuring that NASA and the vehicle are fully prepared for the mission. In the meantime, the astronauts are rigorously preparing through simulations and working closely with Mission Control to ensure a safe journey.

One noteworthy aspect of the Artemis II crew is its international composition, marking the first time a non-U.S. astronaut will be part of a moon mission. This aligns with NASA’s new moon program name, Artemis, which is derived from Greek mythology and refers to the twin sister of Apollo.

While the crew eagerly awaits their mission, investigations into the heat shield of the Orion capsule may cause delays. The previous test flight around the moon, without crew, revealed unexpected charring and loss of material from the heat shield. The integrity of the heat shield is crucial for protecting the capsule during reentry.

President Biden’s reference to President John F. Kennedy’s famous moon mission speech from 1962 highlights his commitment and belief in the ability of the Artemis II crew to accomplish great things. As the crew prepares for their historic journey, the collaborative efforts of NASA and the international team working tirelessly behind the scenes are crucial to ensure a successful mission.

The moon rock displayed in the Oval Office, on loan from NASA, serves as a tangible reminder of the previous achievements in space exploration. Collected by Apollo 17 astronauts, the rock holds clues to the moon’s ancient history and provides a glimpse into the mysteries of our universe.

As excitement continues to build for the Artemis II mission, the world eagerly anticipates the next chapter in space exploration and the remarkable achievements that lie ahead.