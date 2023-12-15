Sabon Bincike Ya Bayyana Tsuntsaye Farko Suna Raba DNA tare da Neanderthals

A recent study conducted by the University of California in San Francisco has found a surprising link between modern humans who are early birds and our extinct ancestors, the Neanderthals. Using a database with genetic, health, and lifestyle information from half a million people, researchers compared genes related to early rising with DNA from Neanderthals and Denisovans.

It turns out that individuals who carry the same early-rising genetic variants as Neanderthals also reported a preference for waking up early. Tony Capra, an evolutionary geneticist at the University of California, explains, “We’ve found many Neanderthal variants consistently associated with a propensity for being a morning person.” These genetic variants likely helped our ancestors adapt to life in northern Europe’s higher latitudes.

However, being a morning person itself may not have been the advantage. According to Capra, the genetic variants indicate a faster internal clock that is better able to adjust to changes in light levels during different seasons. In areas with varying daylight hours, having a more flexible body clock is beneficial for survival.

The study also sheds light on the genetic differences between archaic and modern humans. Since the sequencing of the Neanderthal genome in 2010, scientists have been studying how our DNA differs from that of our ancestors. Additionally, Neanderthal DNA has been found to play a role in certain health conditions, such as a small influence on the course of Covid-19 infection and a link to Dupuytren’s disease.

While Neanderthals disappeared around 40,000 years ago, their genetic legacy lives on in many modern humans. This new study provides further insights into our shared DNA and the ways in which our ancestors’ traits have shaped who we are today. So, if you’re an early bird, you can thank your Neanderthal genes for helping you rise and shine each morning.