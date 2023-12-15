Saline Injections for Shoulder Calcific Tendinopathy Show No Significant Advantage over Placebo

A recent clinical trial published in The BMJ challenges the effectiveness of saline injections combined with ultrasound-guided lavage for treating shoulder calcific tendinopathy. The study, which compared the treatment with a placebo, found no significant advantage of saline injections for this painful condition resulting from calcium accumulation in the shoulder’s rotator cuff tendons.

The trial, conducted by researchers from Norway and Sweden, included 218 adults with persistent calcific tendinopathy symptoms. The participants were randomly assigned to three treatment groups: lavage plus steroid injection, sham lavage plus steroid injection, or sham treatment. After treatment, all patients were instructed to follow a home exercise program.

The main measure of interest was pain intensity and functional disability on the Oxford Shoulder Score reported by patients at various intervals up to 24 months. The study found no significant difference in pain and functional limitation among the three treatment groups at the four-month mark. Even patients whose calcium deposits had disappeared experienced similar scores, questioning the belief that dissolving the calcium resolves symptoms.

While the groups that received a steroid injection reported better pain relief in the short term, the improvements were no different than the sham group at four months. The researchers emphasize the need for further investigation and alternative approaches to treat calcific tendinopathy.

The study’s limitations include the absence of a no-treatment group and the reliance on subjective self-reports. However, the double-blind, three-arm design allowed the researchers to assess the true clinical effect of active treatment.

Future studies should explore alternative treatments, such as tailored physiotherapy programs, and include a no-treatment group to evaluate the natural course of calcific tendinopathy. The researchers suggest that ultrasonographic classification systems be used to better predict treatment response.

While the study challenges current treatment guidelines for calcific tendinopathy, the researchers caution against prematurely concluding that ultrasound-guided lavage or steroid injections have no role in its treatment. They recommend these findings be used to inform discussions with patients and provide reassurance that time may help and corticosteroids may offer temporary pain relief.