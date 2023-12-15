વોલમાર્ટ પર રજાઓનું વેચાણ: આગળ અનિશ્ચિતતા

Holiday sales at Walmart have been strong, with shoppers flocking to the retail giant for groceries and gifts. However, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon has expressed concerns about the unpredictable nature of sales in the months following the peak shopping season. In an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street,” McMillon highlighted the impact of rising credit card balances and diminishing household bank accounts on consumer spending.

McMillon acknowledged that consumers have shown more resilience than expected this year, but he emphasized the uncertainty of the upcoming year. He cited the significant decrease in prices for general merchandise items, such as toys, due to deflation. According to McMillon, prices in this category have dropped by approximately 5% compared to the previous year. As an example, Walmart currently offers 25 toy items under $25, including a Hot Wheels car priced at $1.18.

While food prices have remained relatively stable, nonfood sales have started to rebound. McMillon believes that the lower prices in general merchandise will create an interesting dynamic in the year ahead, requiring retailers to drive more volume to compensate for the decrease in price per item.

Despite the challenges of deflation, Walmart has managed to outperform many other retailers due to its large grocery business and reputation for low prices. As of November, Walmart shares have climbed nearly 10% and the company expects consolidated net sales to rise 5% to 5.5% for the fiscal year.

In conclusion, Walmart’s holiday sales have been strong, but McMillon remains cautious about the future. The impact of rising credit card balances and diminishing household bank accounts on consumer spending, coupled with deflation in general merchandise prices, has cast uncertainty on future sales. Walmart will need to find ways to drive volume in order to offset the decrease in price per item. Despite the challenges, Walmart remains confident in its ability to drive growth and meet its sales forecasts.