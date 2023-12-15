ક્રિએટિવ એસેમ્બલી પડકારોને સ્વીકારે છે અને સુધારણા માટે પ્રતિબદ્ધ છે

Creative Assembly, the gaming studio behind popular titles such as Total War: Warhammer 3 and Total War: Pharaoh, has issued an apology to the gaming community. In a recent blog post, Roger Collum, Vice President at Creative Assembly, addressed the missteps the company has made and expressed a commitment to improving their relationship with players.

Collum acknowledged the difficulty of the past few months and the impact it has had on the community. He expressed a deep understanding of the confusion, frustration, and distrust felt by players and emphasized that it was never the intention of the studio to disappoint their audience. Creative Assembly is determined to regain the trust of their players by working towards a more transparent and consistent relationship.

To address concerns about the Total War: Warhammer 3 DLC, Creative Assembly has committed to providing additional content to owners of the Shadows of Change DLC. Players expressed their dissatisfaction with the value offered by the DLC, prompting the studio to plan a significant update in February 2024, which will be provided to players for free. The release of the Thrones of Decay DLC has been delayed to April 2024 to ensure full transparency about its content before pre-orders become available.

Additionally, Creative Assembly has taken steps to address the struggling Total War: Pharaoh. In response to lowering the price of the game, the studio will issue partial refunds to all customers via Steam Wallet funds. Higher priced editions of Pharaoh have been removed from sale, offering only one edition for purchase. The studio is also reevaluating the future of Total War: Pharaoh and considering potential updates and improvements.

Collum concluded the blog post by assuring players that Creative Assembly remains committed to the Total War series and its fans. While recognizing their past mistakes, the studio is determined to learn from them and deliver an experience that brings joy and satisfaction to players.

With these initiatives and promises, Creative Assembly is striving to rebuild its relationship with the gaming community and regain the trust of its loyal players.